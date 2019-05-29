Log in
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities & : subsidiary GHOTEL hotel & living opens hotel in Osnabrück

05/29/2019 | 03:44am EDT

Munich, May 29, 2019 - Hotel operator GHOTEL hotel & living (www.ghotel.de), a subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8), has opened a modern 4-star Holiday Inn hotel in Osnabrück, Germany. The hotel is operated under franchise for the InterContinental Hotels Group under the Holiday Inn brand, and is the 30th Holiday Inn in Germany. The new hotel is centrally located, close to the Osnabrück main railway station and just 33 kilometers from the Münster/Osnabrück airport. This four-star property has 158 modern guest rooms, three professionally fitted-out conference rooms and a spa area.

Mario Maxeiner, Managing Director Northern Europe, said: 'Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express are strong brands in the midscale segment that are tremendous growth drivers for us, not just here in Germany, but Europe-wide. The two brands are so successful because we continually work to make them ever more attractive, for guests as well as owners. With the GHOTEL Group we are delighted to have another strong partner who is as committed to the Holiday Inn brand as we are.'

Jens Lehmann, CEO of the GHOTEL Group, added: 'The Osnabrück Holiday Inn fits perfectly in our portfolio. With this property we are continuing our growth course and strengthening our partnership with IHG.'

ABOUT GHOTEL

GHOTEL hotel & living is an expanding hotel and apartment building chain with 14 properties in several cities in Germany including Kiel, Hanover, Göttingen, Koblenz, Munich, Würzburg, Essen, Ludwigsburg and Neckarsulm. These business hotels with modern conference rooms are marketed under the GHOTEL hotel & living and nestor Hotels brands, and the franchise brands Accor and InterContinental Hotels Group. Under the GHOTEL living brand, GHOTEL hotel & living also operates 'temporary residence' apartment buildings in Bonn and Munich. GHOTEL hotel & living is headquartered in Bonn, and since December 2006 has belonged to the AURELIUS Group.

Disclaimer

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 07:43:02 UTC
