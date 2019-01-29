Log in
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE&Co KGaA    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA (AR4)
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities & : subsidiary GHOTEL hotel & living to open new hotel in Munich

01/29/2019 | 01:05am EST

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AURELIUS subsidiary GHOTEL hotel & living to open new hotel in Munich

29.01.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS subsidiary GHOTEL hotel & living to open new hotel in Munich

- New hotel to be operated as a franchisee for AccorHotels in Munich

- Fifth AccorHotels location to open in 2022

- GHOTEL to continue its successful expansion at a rapid pace in 2019

Munich / Bonn, January 29, 2019 - The GHOTEL Group (www.ghotel.de), a subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8), will open another hotel in Munich-Neuperlach as a franchise partner of AccorHotels. Thus, the successful collaboration with AccorHotels continues with the fifth jointly operated location. The hotel will have 172 rooms on five floors and will be marketed in the 3-star segment under the brand name ibis Styles. The opening of the newly built hotel is planned for 2022.

The new hotel will be conveniently located close to the subway line and across from the well-known shopping center "PEP Einkaufscenter Neuperlach." It will be built in the middle of an attractive neighborhood of office buildings within easy reach of the Munich Exhibition Center. The lessor is the project development company CONCRETE Capital in a joint venture with BHB Bauträger GmbH Bayern. The hotel development is part of the "New Neuperlach Center" project, featuring a usage mix ranging from local supply and services, rental and student apartments to top-quality restaurants.

"We are expanding our portfolio in Munich with this new hotel to be operated under the ibis Styles brand. Beginning in 2022, the new hotel in München-Neuperlach will complement the two existing GHOTEL hotel & living locations in "Munich City" and "Munich-Nymphenburg," which we have operated for many years. At the same time, we are deepening our successful partnership with AccorHotels. This is already the fifth project we will realize with Accor within a short period of time," says Jens Lehmann, Managing Director of the GHOTEL Group.

Franchise agreements for two hotels to be operated at Düsseldorf Airport under the Novotel and ibis brands were signed in November 2017. The opening of these hotels is planned for 2020. In addition, franchise agreements for two new hotels in Bayreuth were signed with AccorHotels in mid-2018. These are expected to open in late 2019. With the latest contract signing, the GHOTEL Group has again positioned itself as an attractive franchise partner for the AccorHotels international hotel group.

The expansion of the GHOTEL Group will continue at a rapid pace in the current year as well.

 

About GHOTEL hotel & living

GHOTEL is an expanding hotel and apartment building chain with 15 properties in several cities in Germany, including Düsseldorf, Kiel, Hanover, Munich, Würzburg, Essen, Salzburg, Ludwigsburg and Neckarsulm. The business hotels with modern conference rooms are marketed under the GHOTEL hotel & living and nestor Hotels brands, as well as the franchise brands AccorHotels and InterContinental Hotels Group. Under the GHOTEL living brand, GHOTEL also operates apartment buildings in Bonn and Munich with a focus on "temporary living." GHOTEL, which has its administrative headquarters in Bonn, has belonged to the AURELIUS Group since December 2006.

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm and Madrid. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) represents the listed entity within the AURELIUS Group that focuses on investing in special and turnaround situations and mid-market transaction opportunities in a broad range of industries. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 23 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 20,000 people and generate annual revenues of more than EUR 3.8 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges. The company's market capitalization is approximately EUR 1 billion (as of January 2019).

The AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in successor solutions and spin-offs from larger mid-sized companies and corporate groups. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, particularly in projects with operational improvement potential, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

CONTACT

AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55
E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de


29.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

770229  29.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=770229&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
