AURELIUS Equity Opportunities & : subsidiary Office Depot Europe to sell its Central and Eastern European (CEE) business to strategic buyer PBS Holding

AURELIUS subsidiary Office Depot Europe to sell its Central and Eastern European (CEE) business to strategic buyer PBS Holding



26.09.2019

Munich/Venlo, September 26, 2019 - Office Depot Europe, a portfolio company of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) has agreed to sell its Czech and Slovak subsidiaries to strategic buyer PBS Holding AG. PBS Group is a leading reseller of office supplies, paper and stationery headquartered in Wels/Austria. pbs Group are serving its customers in Austria, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Italy, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic. The transaction is subject to the approval of the relevant antitrust authorities and is expected to close in due course.

Successful strategic transformation of the business in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) led to a strong market position

Following its acquisition by AURELIUS in January 2017, Office Depot Europe was subject to a comprehensive transformation programme. Consequently, the CEE business saw the product and service offering being extended into adjacent areas such as office furniture, PPE (personal protective equipment), managed-printing services as well as cleaning & hygiene products. The CEE business has a particular focus on servicing larger contract business customers (SME organisations, public sector as well as local operations of international corporations). Over the last two and a half years Office Depot Europe's CEE business managed to grow organically and increased its market share. This has resulted in the company reaching a strong position in its relevant markets.

Strategic buyer PBS to further strengthen CEEs position

Office Deport Europe and pbs Group have a strong relationship and will collaborate in serving international corporations across the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic. This strategic acquisition allows PBS Group to strengthen its market position in the relevant markets.

Sale of CEE business as part of ongoing transformation of Office Depot Europe

Office Depot Europe has made major progress in enhancing the efficiency thanks to process optimisations and system enhancements. Significant investments and organisational changes with respect to the Group's e-commerce capabilities are being rewarded with favourable development of the online business. In this respect, a customer-centric strategy also entails further actions to extent the assortment. The divestment of the CEE business will be accompanied by the group further focusing its resources continuing the existing path in a dynamic market environment.





About PBS Holding AG

PBS Holding AG is a leading reseller and distributor of office supplies, paper and stationery headquartered in Wels/Austria. PBS Group are serving its customers in Austria, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Italy, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic. More than 1,000 employees generate annual revenues of EUR 280 million.

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) represents the listed entity within the AURELIUS Group that focuses on investing in special and turnaround situations and mid-market transaction opportunities in a broad range of industries. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 23 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 13,000 people and generate annual revenues of approx. than EUR 3.5 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges. The company's market capitalization is approximately EUR 1.1 billion (as of September 2019).

The AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in successor solutions and spin-offs from larger mid-sized companies and corporate groups. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, particularly in projects with operational improvement potential, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

