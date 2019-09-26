Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE&Co KGaA    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA

(AR4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities & : subsidiary Office Depot Europe to sell its Central and Eastern European (CEE) business to strategic buyer PBS Holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 01:38am EDT

Munich/Venlo, September 26, 2019 - Office Depot Europe, a portfolio company of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) has agreed to sell its Czech and Slovak subsidiaries to strategic buyer PBS Holding AG. PBS Group is a leading reseller of office supplies, paper and stationery headquartered in Wels/Austria. PBS Group are serving its customers in Austria, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Italy, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic. The transaction is subject to the approval of the relevant antitrust authorities and is expected to close in due course.

Successful strategic transformation of the business in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) led to a strong market position

Following its acquisition by AURELIUS in January 2017, Office Depot Europe was subject to a comprehensive transformation programme. Consequently, the CEE business saw the product and service offering being extended into adjacent areas such as office furniture, PPE (personal protective equipment), managed-printing services as well as cleaning & hygiene products. The CEE business has a particular focus on servicing larger contract business customers (SME organisations, public sector as well as local operations of international corporations). Over the last two and a half years Office Depot Europe´s CEE business managed to grow organically and increased its market share. This has resulted in the company reaching a strong position in its relevant markets.

Strategic buyer PBS to further strengthen CEEs position

Office Deport Europe and PBS Group have a strong relationship and will collaborate in serving international corporations across the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic. This strategic acquisition allows PBS Group to strengthen its market position in the relevant markets.

Sale of CEE business as part of ongoing transformation of Office Depot Europe

Office Depot Europe has made major progress in enhancing the efficiency thanks to process optimisations and system enhancements. Significant investments and organisational changes with respect to the Group's e-commerce capabilities are being rewarded with favourable development of the online business. In this respect, a customer-centric strategy also entails further actions to extent the assortment. The divestment of the CEE business will be accompanied by the group further focusing its resources continuing the existing path in a dynamic market environment.

About PBS Holding AG

PBS Holding AG is a leading reseller and distributor of office supplies, paper and stationery headquartered in Wels/Austria. PBS Group are serving its customers in Austria, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Italy, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic. More than 1,000 employees generate annual revenues of EUR 280 million.

Disclaimer

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 05:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
01:38aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : subsidiary Office Depot Europe to sell its Cen..
PU
01:35aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : subsidiary Office Depot Europe to sell its Cen..
EQ
09/24AURELIUS REFUGEE INITIATIVE : 16 Bavarian youths with migration background induc..
PU
09/05AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : successfully closes sale of Solidus Solutions
PU
09/05AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : successfully closes sale of Solidus Solutions
EQ
08/30AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : acquires Belgian building materials merchants ..
PU
08/30AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : acquires Belgian building materials merchants ..
EQ
08/14SHAREHOLDER LETTER : Beware the Macro fallacy
PU
08/14AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Shareholder Letter: Beware the Macro fall..
EQ
08/09AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : agrees to acquire Armstrong ceiling businesses..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 708 M
EBIT 2019 147 M
Net income 2019 130 M
Debt 2019 902 M
Yield 2019 8,85%
P/E ratio 2019 8,17x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,54x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 1 091 M
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE&Co KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 71,05  €
Last Close Price 36,74  €
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 93,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Chief Operating Officer
Holger Schulze Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wolters Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA16.71%1 195
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG28.05%20 518
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.17.19%550
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-5.51%528
MBB SE-17.13%387
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC-54.73%326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group