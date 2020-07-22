Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. K

(AR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Argentina fails in bid to halt 645 million euro UK lawsuit over GDP warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 04:54pm EDT

Argentina has lost an attempt to halt a lawsuit in English courts brought by four hedge funds which say the country has manipulated economic data to avert payments in connection with growth-linked sovereign debt instruments.

Asset managers Palladian Partners L.P., HBK Master Fund L.P, Hirsh Group LLC and Virtual Emerald International Limited said they are owed from 525 million-645 million euros in payments linked to the GDP warrants designed to pay out to investors if a number of growth criteria targets are met or exceeded.

The funds allege that a change in statistics published by Argentina had resulted in the instruments', which were issued in 2005 and 2010 as part of a debt restructuring, no longer qualifying for payout.

The government said it had to change the way it measured gross domestic product as the previous way of doing so no longer accurately reflected the country's economy.

Judge Sara Cockerill in a ruling handed down on Tuesday at the High Court in London dismissed Argentina's application to halt proceedings, paving the way for a full trial to go ahead.

In January, a U.S. judge dismissed a lawsuit filed in 2019 by New York-based hedge fund Aurelius Capital against Argentina, also related to an alleged payment shortfall linked to 2013 GDP warrants.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
04:54pArgentina fails in bid to halt 645 million euro UK lawsuit over GDP warrants
RE
07/15TATA STEEL : sale of building systems unit stalls - sources
RE
07/07AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : sells MEZ handicraft products business in contin..
PU
07/07AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : sells MEZ handicraft products business in contin..
EQ
06/25Windstream Wins Approval for Elliott-Backed Chapter 11 Exit
DJ
06/18AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Press release on the virtual annual gener..
EQ
06/18AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Press release on the virtual annual gener..
PU
06/08AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : Announce choice of home member state in relation..
EQ
06/08AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/02AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 809 M 3 251 M 3 251 M
Net income 2020 -68,2 M -78,9 M -78,9 M
Net Debt 2020 579 M 670 M 670 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,11x
Yield 2020 3,63%
Capitalization 399 M 462 M 461 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 13 486
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,95 €
Last Close Price 13,76 €
Spread / Highest target 329%
Spread / Average Target 169%
Spread / Lowest Target 69,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Chief Operating Officer
Steffen Schiefer Group Chief Financial Officer
Holger Schulze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-64.36%458
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG0.92%25 306
EQT AB83.56%21 410
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-25.35%509
MBB SE-7.17%450
CAPMAN OYJ-17.88%347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group