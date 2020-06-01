Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. K

(AR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Supreme Court Upholds Puerto Rico Oversight Board -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 11:33am EDT

By Jess Bravin

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court unanimously rejected a challenge to the federal financial rescue plan for Puerto Rico's territorial government, finding Monday that the board Congress created to resolve the island's debt crisis meets constitutional standards.

Bondholders including Aurelius Capital Management LP, a hedge-fund manager that bet on Puerto Rico's debt, sued to try to disrupt the bankruptcy proceedings begun by the board to restructure roughly $125 billion in bond and pension debt.

Creditors argued Congress ignored requirements that federal officers be nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

Senior officials of the federal government, including cabinet secretaries, ambassadors, agency heads and hundreds of others must in most circumstances be appointed through that mechanism.

But Congress explicitly invoked a separate power in creating the oversight board: its near-total authority over U.S. possessions that aren't states, such as the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and territories that subsequently attained statehood, such as Arizona and Oklahoma.

Under the 2016 legislation, President Barack Obama appointed the seven-member board from candidates proposed by congressional leaders -- four from Republicans, who then controlled both houses of Congress, and three from Democrats. The members serve three-year terms and can only be removed for cause.

At oral argument in October, lawyers debated whether the board's functions were akin to those of a state or local agency rather than a federal one.

The board's lawyer, Donald Verrilli, said that the board, which in some instances can overrule Puerto Rico's elected governor and legislature, is part of the territorial government structure that is specifically directed to work in the best interest of the island's residents.

But a lawyer for Aurelius, Theodore Olson, said the board's power extended to national banks and financial markets far afield from territorial questions such as local speed limits or zoning regulations. That, he argued, made it effectively a federal agency that should be subject to the same constitutional rules as other government boards that can influence the national economy.

A federal appeals court in Boston ruled last year that the board's members were federal officers requiring Senate confirmation. But it also found that the structural flaw could be remedied if the Senate voted to confirm the members -- Obama appointees who, as a backstop, subsequently were nominated by President Trump. A confirmed board likely would be able to ratify its past actions, providing little relief to the debtholders.

Lurking behind the technical legal dispute was the broader question of Puerto Rico's political status. The island, held by the U.S. since it was given over by Spain in 1898, is home to 3.2 million U.S. citizens, a population larger than that of nearly 20 states. Yet Puerto Rico has no voting representation in Congress or, as the debt crisis underscored, control of its own laws or finances like that held by the 50 states.

But the court chose not to address those questions, focusing instead on the immediate issue before it.

Write to Jess Bravin at jess.bravin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
11:13aSupreme Court Upholds Puerto Rico Control Board -- Update
DJ
05/27AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : is supporting an innovative project by Group sub..
EQ
05/25AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/18AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05/18AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/14AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : subsidiary Office Depot Europe announces divestm..
PU
05/14AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : subsidiary Office Depot Europe announces divestm..
EQ
05/12AURELIUS PUBLISHES BUSINESS NUMBERS : Positive start to the year, but clearly e..
PU
05/12AURELIUS PUBLISHES BUSINESS NUMBERS : Positive start to the year, but clearly e..
EQ
05/11AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 809 M 3 120 M 3 120 M
Net income 2020 -68,2 M -75,7 M -75,7 M
Net Debt 2020 579 M 643 M 643 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,05x
Yield 2020 3,15%
Capitalization 457 M 508 M 508 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 13 486
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,95 €
Last Close Price 15,89 €
Spread / Highest target 271%
Spread / Average Target 133%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Chief Operating Officer
Holger Schulze Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wolters Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-59.26%508
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-10.48%21 832
EQT AB36.78%15 062
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-25.10%494
MBB SE-14.21%402
CAPMAN OYJ-21.87%320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group