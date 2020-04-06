Log in
Aures Technologies : COVID-19 UPDATE

04/06/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Friday, 20 March 2020

COVID-19 Update

In light of the health situation in France and the various countries in which our Group operates, we have a responsibility to take steps to comply with the latest recommendations from governments, the World Health Organization and health authorities in the various countries concerned.

Our priorities are the health of our employees and continued service to our customers.

We have asked our staff working in France to return home and self-isolate from the evening of 16 March 2020 to 31 March 2020, or until further notice.

For our customers, we are operating a telephone and email service.

At the Group's other sites (in Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom), extensive homeworking measures have been put in place wherever possible and the on-site activity of those unable to work from home is being managed according to the local health situation and government recommendations.

The Group is currently unable to determine the overall impact that this crisis will have on its business over the financial year as a whole, and as such will keep the market informed of any important developments.

About the AURES Group

Founded in 1989 and listed on Euronext since 1999, AURES is an IT manufacturer providing a complete range of hardware solutions for the POS market (point of sale and services, retail, hospitality, etc.) and the kiosk sector (interactive terminals and integration).

The AURES Group has a global presence with its headquarters in France, subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Australia and the US, and a network of partners, distributors and resellers in over 60 other countries.

At the end of 2018, AURES acquired US company Retail Technology Group Inc. (RTG), a major North American player in POS maintenance (hardware and software) and IT services.

Group revenue amounted to €116 million in 2019.

ISIN: FR 0013183589

Financial information: Sabine De Vuyst

www.aures.com


This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mW2akplnZZvKl3BpYsppb2VmbGtjx5WbamXJmmaalZiYm5xkmZpmaJTHZm9jnWpm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/62850-20200320-communique-covid-19_eng.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
