Yuengling's Ice Cream Continues to Focus on Growth and Development of Its Award- Winning Ice Cream

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK: ARSN), a food brand development company focused on acquiring and growing well-established food brands, announced today that Yuengling’s Ice Cream, its latest acquisition, continues to execute on its growth plan and development of new products.



Yuengling’s is currently in approximately 500 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, New York, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan, these include Weis, Acme and Central Markets and some other major chains we aren’t allowed to mention (check out our Facebook for more info). In addition to its current stores, the Company is aggressively working behind the scenes to establish new retail partners, the company projects this store count to more than DOUBLE, in the next 12 months. While demand by retailers and consumers has consistently been there, the Company simply had a difficult time keeping up with the demand. Through the expertise, relationships, and capital that YIC-On Line Distributors and Aureus bring to the table, Yuengling’s now has the resources to capitalize on the opportunities available.

“We are so pleased with the rapid progress that David Yuengling and his team are making. We expect the definitive agreements to be complete within the month of Feb. However, this is a technicality, we are already acting as a cohesive team,” stated Everett Dickson, CEO of Aureus, Inc. “In the few short weeks since the LOI, we have enabled Yuengling’s to capture new business and move their new product initiatives along. We are very proud to work with a team that the industry recognizes for its outstanding products”

David Yuengling was quoted as saying “It’s exciting to see this plan come together so quickly. We are confident that Aureus will help Yuengling’s Ice Cream Brand achieve the stature and brand awareness consistent our commitment to quality. This quality is apparent in the industry accolades we have received”

Some of the industry awards include:

Yuengling’s Madagascar Vanilla Super Premium Ice Cream received the 2016 Gold Medal at the L.A. International Dairy Competition in the "Premium Vanilla Ice Cream" category.



Yuengling’s Cinnamon Churro Super Premium Ice Cream was selected by the Supermarket Guru - one of America’s most trusted food critics and influencers - a Hit Product Seal™ and was appointed “Pick of the Week” with a score of 94/100.

Yuengling’s Cherry Vanilla Chunk Super Premium Ice Cream received the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association - 1 st Place Award at the World Dairy Expo Championship in the "Dairy Products - Open Class: Flavored Fruit and or Nut Ice Cream" category and earned a near-perfect score of 99.8!



In 2018, Yuengling's Ice Cream had 9 of its 14 flavors selected as part of a distribution partnership with Goldbelly, the largest online purveyor of artisan, gourmet and specialty foods in the US.

About Aureus, Inc.

The management and ownership recently changed hands. The new focus in on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry.

About Yuengling’s Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman, Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling’s Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was reborn. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling’s Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online. Today, Yuengling’s Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling’s Ice Cream Corporation- as it’s been since 1935- and YIC- Online Distributors LLC are stand alone, and separately owned and run companies from D.G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Highland, Inc and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.