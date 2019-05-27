27.05.2019: Auriant Mining Q1 2019 Interim Report and Online Conference, May 31th 2019 Read more

PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm, May 27 , 2019

Auriant Mining Q1 2019 Interim Report and Online

Conference, May 31th 2019

Auriant Mining AB is pleased to announce that Company's Q1 2019 interim report will be published on Friday, May 31st

This will be followed by an interactive webcast for analysts and investors with the CEO, Sergey Ustimenko who will be presenting Auriant Mining's Q1 2019 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 14:00 CET (14:00 Stockholm, 15:00 Moscow, 13:00 London).

Those wishing to participate will need to pre-register for this event by clicking hereor opening the following link:

https://auriant.webex.com/auriant-en/onstage/g.php?MTID=e0d6d37f8cd6f61d0d33bc23ed23a3d6e

For more information, please contact:

Ekaterina Popova, PR tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: ekaterina.popova@auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB's ("AUR") current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR.