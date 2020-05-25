25.05.2020: Auriant Mining Q1 2020 Interim Report and Online Conference, May 29th 2020  Read more

PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm, May 25, 2020

Auriant Mining Q1 2020 Interim Report and Online

Conference, May 29th 2020

Auriant Mining AB is pleased to announce that the Company's Q1 2020 interim report will be published on Friday, May 29th.

This will be followed by an interactive webcast for analysts and investors with the CEO, Sergey Ustimenko who will be presenting Auriant Mining's Q1 2020 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 13:00 CET (13:00 Stockholm, 14:00 Moscow, 12:00 London).

Those who wish to receive an email reminder an hour before the event can pre-register using the link or open the link directly to participate in Online Conference on Friday, May 29th:

Link to register on Q1 2020 Interim Report Online Conference

For more information, please contact:

Sergey Ustimenko, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: sergey.ustimenko@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solococon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mailCA@mangold.seor visit www.mangold.se.