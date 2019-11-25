25.11.2019: Auriant Mining Q3 2019 Interim Report and Online Conference, November 29th 2019 Read more

PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm, November 25, 2019

Auriant Mining Q3 2019 Interim Report and Online

Conference, November 29th 2019

Auriant Mining AB is pleased to announce that the Company's Q3 2019 interim report will be published on Friday, November 29th.

This will be followed by an interactive webcast for analysts and investors with the CEO, Sergey Ustimenko who will be presenting Auriant Mining's Q3 2019 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 14:00 CET (14:00 Stockholm, 16:00 Moscow, 13:00 London).

Those who wish to receive an email reminder an hour before the event can pre-register using the link or open the link directly to participate in Online Conference on Friday, November 29th:

https://go.mywebinar.com/auriantmining_interim_q3_2019

For more information, please contact:

Sergey Ustimenko, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: sergey.ustimenko@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mailCA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.