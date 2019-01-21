Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Results of Phase 2 Head-to-Head Study of Voclosporin Ophthalmic Solution versus Restasis® for the Treatment of Dry Eye Syndrome

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH/TSX:AUP), a clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on the global immunology market, today
announced it will report results before the opening of trading and hold
a webcast and conference call to discuss the results of its Phase 2,
double-masked, head-to-head study of VOS 0.2% versus Restasis®
(cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.05%) to evaluate the efficacy,
safety and tolerability at four weeks in subjects with dry eye syndrome
(DES).
About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing
therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are suffering from
serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The company is
currently developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for
the potential treatment of lupus nephritis (LN), focal segmental
glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and dry eye syndrome (DES). The company is
headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia and focuses its development
efforts globally. For further information, see our website at www.auriniapharma.com.
About Voclosporin
Voclosporin, an investigational drug, is a
novel and potentially best-in-class CNI with clinical data in over 2,400
patients across indications. Voclosporin is an immunosuppressant, with a
synergistic and dual mechanism of action. By inhibiting calcineurin,
voclosporin blocks IL-2 expression and T-cell mediated immune responses
and stabilizes the podocyte in the kidney. It has been shown to have a
more predictable pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic relationship
(potentially requires no therapeutic drug monitoring), an increase in
potency (vs cyclosporin), and an improved metabolic profile compared to
legacy CNIs. Aurinia anticipates that upon regulatory approval, patent
protection for voclosporin will be extended in the United States and
certain other major markets, including Europe and Japan, until at least
October 2027 under the Hatch-Waxman Act and comparable laws in other
countries and until April 2028 with anticipated pediatric extension.
About VOS
VOS (voclosporin ophthalmic solution) is an
aqueous, preservative free nanomicellar solution containing 0.2%
voclosporin intended for use in the treatment of DES. Studies have been
completed in rabbit and dog models, a single Phase I has also been
completed in healthy volunteers and patients with DES, and a single
Phase 2 exploratory head-to-head study evaluating the efficacy, safety
and tolerability of VOS vs Restasis®(cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion
0.05%) for the treatment of DES has been completed. VOS has IP
protection until 2031.
About Restasis®
RESTASIS® and RESTASIS MULTIDOSE™ Ophthalmic
Emulsion help increase your eyes' natural ability to produce tears,
which may be reduced by inflammation due to Chronic Dry Eye. RESTASIS®
and RESTASIS MULTIDOSE™ did not increase tear production in patients
using anti-inflammatory eye drops or tear duct plugs. https://www.restasis.com/.
About Dry Eye Syndrome (DES)
Dry eye syndrome (DES) is a
chronic disease and is characterized by irritation and inflammation that
occurs when the eye’s tear film is compromised by reduced tear
production, imbalanced tear composition, or excessive tear evaporation.
The impact of DES ranges from subtle, yet constant eye irritation to
significant inflammation and scarring of the eye’s surface. Discomfort
and pain resulting from DES can reduce quality of life and cause
difficulty reading, driving, using computers and performing daily
activities. While there are FDA approved therapies available for the
treatment of DES, there is opportunity for potential improvement in the
effectiveness by enhancing tolerability and onset of action and
alleviating the need for repetitive dosing.
