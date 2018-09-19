Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., (NASDAQ:AUPH)(TSX:AUP) today announced its
Chairman and CEO, Richard Glickman, will present a company overview at
two upcoming investor conferences.
The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed via the
investor section of the Aurinia website, www.auriniapharma.com.
A replay of each presentation will also be archived on the site
following the event.
Monday, October 1, 2018, Aurinia will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald
4th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City at 8:55am ET.
Tuesday, October 2, 2018, Aurinia will present at the LEERINK Partners
Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Immuno-Oncology in New York City at
3:30pm ET.
About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted
patient populations that are suffering from serious diseases with a high
unmet medical need. The company is currently developing voclosporin,
an investigational drug, for the potential treatment of lupus nephritis,
focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and dry eye syndrome. The company is
headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia and focuses its development
efforts globally. For further information, see our website at www.auriniapharma.com.
