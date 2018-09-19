Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., (NASDAQ:AUPH)(TSX:AUP) today announced its Chairman and CEO, Richard Glickman, will present a company overview at two upcoming investor conferences.

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed via the investor section of the Aurinia website, www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of each presentation will also be archived on the site following the event.

Monday, October 1, 2018, Aurinia will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 4th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City at 8:55am ET.

Tuesday, October 2, 2018, Aurinia will present at the LEERINK Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Immuno-Oncology in New York City at 3:30pm ET.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are suffering from serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The company is currently developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the potential treatment of lupus nephritis, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and dry eye syndrome. The company is headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia and focuses its development efforts globally. For further information, see our website at www.auriniapharma.com.

