AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AUP)

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AUP)
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

0
09/19/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., (NASDAQ:AUPH)(TSX:AUP) today announced its Chairman and CEO, Richard Glickman, will present a company overview at two upcoming investor conferences.

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed via the investor section of the Aurinia website, www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of each presentation will also be archived on the site following the event.

Monday, October 1, 2018, Aurinia will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 4th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City at 8:55am ET.

Tuesday, October 2, 2018, Aurinia will present at the LEERINK Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Immuno-Oncology in New York City at 3:30pm ET.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are suffering from serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The company is currently developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the potential treatment of lupus nephritis, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and dry eye syndrome. The company is headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia and focuses its development efforts globally. For further information, see our website at www.auriniapharma.com.

We seek safe harbor.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,21 M
EBIT 2018 -54,6 M
Net income 2018 -58,5 M
Finance 2018 115 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1 737x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3 238x
Capitalization 481 M
Technical analysis trends AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,3 $
Spread / Average Target 81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard M. Glickman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Martin Chief Operating Officer
Dennis Bourgeault Chief Financial Officer
Neil Solomons Chief Medical Officer
Rashieda Gluck Senior Vice President-Global Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC28.67%469
GILEAD SCIENCES2.83%94 348
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.31%44 927
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS2.80%41 024
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.51.26%10 617
GENMAB1.51%10 236
