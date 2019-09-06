Log in
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC

AUP
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

0
09/06/2019

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH / TSX:AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia, will present a corporate overview at the 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:30pm ET in New York, NY.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed via the investor section of the Aurinia website, www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the presentation will also be archived on the Company website for thirty days following the event.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently developing an investigational drug, voclosporin, for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis and Dry Eye Syndrome. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia and focuses its development efforts globally. For further information, see our website at www.auriniapharma.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,12 M
EBIT 2019 -63,1 M
Net income 2019 -60,7 M
Finance 2019 90,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,52x
P/E ratio 2020 -8,52x
EV / Sales2019 3 626x
EV / Sales2020 19,5x
Capitalization 524 M
Chart AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,71  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard M. Glickman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Martin Chief Operating Officer
Dennis Bourgeault Chief Financial Officer
Neil Solomons Chief Medical Officer
Rashieda Gluck Senior Vice President-Global Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC-18.64%524
GILEAD SCIENCES2.41%81 129
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.54%46 230
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.52%31 663
GENMAB33.96%13 763
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.37.18%8 971
