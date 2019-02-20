Log in
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(AUP)
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference New York City

0
02/20/2019

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., (NASDAQ:AUPH)(TSX:AUP) today announced its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard M. Glickman, will present a corporate overview at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in NYC on February 27, 2019 at 2:30pm ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed via the investor section of the Aurinia website, www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of will also be archived on the site following the event.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are suffering from serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The company is currently developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the potential treatment of lupus nephritis, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and dry eye syndrome. The company is headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia and focuses its development efforts globally. For further information, see our website at www.auriniapharma.com.

We seek safe harbor.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,48 M
EBIT 2018 -53,6 M
Net income 2018 -62,9 M
Finance 2018 123 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 838x
EV / Sales 2019 2 246x
Capitalization 528 M
Managers
NameTitle
Richard M. Glickman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Martin Chief Operating Officer
Dennis Bourgeault Chief Financial Officer
Neil Solomons Chief Medical Officer
Rashieda Gluck Senior Vice President-Global Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC-6.14%528
GILEAD SCIENCES8.06%86 362
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.49%47 772
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.51%45 158
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC28.53%9 373
GENMAB-7.26%9 252
