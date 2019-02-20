Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference New York City

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., (NASDAQ:AUPH)(TSX:AUP) today announced its
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard M. Glickman, will present
a corporate overview at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global
Healthcare Conference in NYC on February 27, 2019 at 2:30pm ET.
The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed via the
investor section of the Aurinia website, www.auriniapharma.com.
A replay of will also be archived on the site following the event.
About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted
patient populations that are suffering from serious diseases with a high
unmet medical need. The company is currently developing voclosporin,
an investigational drug, for the potential treatment of lupus nephritis,
focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and dry eye syndrome. The company is
headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia and focuses its development
efforts globally. For further information, see our website at www.auriniapharma.com.
