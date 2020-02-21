Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Log in
02/21/2020 | 04:07pm EST

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH / TSX:AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that Mr. Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

The presentation will be webcast live and accessible via the investor section of the Aurinia website, www.auriniapharma.com. A replay will also be archived on the Company website following the event.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently developing an investigational drug, for the treatment of lupus nephritis, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and dry eye syndrome. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia and focuses its development efforts globally. For further information, see our website at www.auriniapharma.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,35 M
EBIT 2019 -76,3 M
Net income 2019 -67,6 M
Finance 2019 107 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -28,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -25,9x
EV / Sales2019 6 138x
EV / Sales2020 7 039x
Capitalization 2 279 M
Chart AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price
Last Close Price 27,04  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter S. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Milne Chairman
Michael R. Martin Chief Operating Officer
Dennis Bourgeault Chief Financial Officer
Neil Solomons Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.2.85%2 280
GILEAD SCIENCES3.65%84 765
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS11.94%63 547
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS6.75%43 450
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.20.50%25 998
GENMAB14.61%15 962
