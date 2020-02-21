Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH / TSX:AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that Mr. Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

The presentation will be webcast live and accessible via the investor section of the Aurinia website, www.auriniapharma.com. A replay will also be archived on the Company website following the event.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently developing an investigational drug, for the treatment of lupus nephritis, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and dry eye syndrome. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia and focuses its development efforts globally. For further information, see our website at www.auriniapharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005283/en/