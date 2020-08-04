Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

In order to participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently seeking FDA approval of voclosporin for the potential treatment of lupus nephritis (Anticipated PDUFA date: January 22, 2021) and evaluating voclosporin ophthalmic solution (VOS) in a Phase 2/3 study for the treatment of dry eye syndrome. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub in Rockville, Maryland, and focuses its development efforts globally.

