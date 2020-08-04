Log in
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AUP)
News 
News

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

08/04/2020 | 06:06am EDT

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

In order to participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently seeking FDA approval of voclosporin for the potential treatment of lupus nephritis (Anticipated PDUFA date: January 22, 2021) and evaluating voclosporin ophthalmic solution (VOS) in a Phase 2/3 study for the treatment of dry eye syndrome. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub in Rockville, Maryland, and focuses its development efforts globally.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,11 M - -
Net income 2020 -91,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 774 M 1 776 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12 352x
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 85,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 23,67 $
Last Close Price 14,07 $
Spread / Highest target 91,9%
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter S. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Milne Chairman
Michael R. Martin Chief Operating Officer
Joseph M. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Neil Solomons Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-28.15%1 776
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.10.39%87 217
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.66%70 523
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS71.83%64 189
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.71.63%37 214
GENMAB A/S52.01%23 205
