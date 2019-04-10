Log in
Aurion Resources : Completes Brokered Financing and Concurrent Non-Brokered Pro Rata Participation by Kinross Gold Corporation for C$6,474,615

04/10/2019 | 09:33am EDT

Aurion Completes Brokered Financing and Concurrent Non-Brokered Pro Rata Participation by Kinross Gold Corporation for C$6,474,615

Apr 10, 2019

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV:AU) ('Aurion' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal private placement (the 'Brokered Financing'), including the exercise in full of the underwriter's option, and its non-brokered private placement (the 'Non-Brokered Financing', and together with the Brokered Offering, the 'Financings') of an aggregate of 6,166,300 common shares (the 'Common Shares') of the Company at a price of C$1.05 per Common Share (the 'Issue Price'), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$6,474,615.

Bought Deal Private Placement
Under the Brokered Financing, the Company issued an aggregate of 5,476,300 Common Shares (including 714,300 Common Shares issued upon the exercise in full by the Underwriters (as defined herein) of the over-allotment option) at a price of C$1.05 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,750,115.

The Brokered Financing was led by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Medalist Capital Ltd., Sprott Capital Partners LP, and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the 'Underwriters'). In consideration for their services, the Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Brokered Financing and broker warrants to purchase such number of common shares equal to 6.0% of the number of Common Shares issued under the Brokered Financing at a price per common share equal to the Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Brokered Financing.

Non-Brokered Private Placement
Under the Non-Brokered Financing, the Company issued an aggregate of 690,000 Common Shares at a price of C$1.05 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$724,500. The Non-Brokered Financing was fully subscribed for by Kinross Gold Corporation ('Kinross'). Kinross exercised its pro rata right granted pursuant to a prior financing to maintain a 9.98% interest in the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

The net proceeds received by the Company from the Financings will be used for exploration activities on Aurion's 100%-owned properties in Finland, including drilling at the Company's Risti Property, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the 'U.S. Securities Act') or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For further information on Aurion Resources Ltd. please contact:
Mike Basha, President & CEO, at (709) 699-8300 or (709) 722-2141 or mbasha@aurionresources.ca

For further information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com

On behalf of the Board,
Mike Basha, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Aurion Resources Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 13:32:10 UTC
