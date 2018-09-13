Log in
AURION RESOURCES LTD (AIRRF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/13 06:47:32 pm
1.0263 USD   +18.33%
IIROC Trade Halt - Aurion Resources Ltd.

09/13/2018 | 07:05pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2018) - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: 

Aurion Resources Ltd.

TSX-V Symbol:

AU

Reason:

At the Request of the Company - Pending News

Halt Time (ET)

12:57
   

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Gerard Basha President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Lotan Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Randall Serdan Chief Financial Officer
Richard A. Graham Independent Director
David R. Loveys Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURION RESOURCES LTD-48.31%0
BHP BILLITON PLC-0.34%112 905
BHP BILLITON LIMITED5.17%112 905
RIO TINTO-10.34%80 829
RIO TINTO LIMITED-6.27%80 829
ANGLO AMERICAN-4.10%27 206
