Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Auris Medical Holding AG    EARS   CH0408330303

AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG

(EARS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Auris Medical Announces 20-F Filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 09:49pm EDT

Zug, Switzerland, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 14, 2019 - Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and central nervous system disorders, announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the Annual Report available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.aurismedical.com as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Upon request, Auris Medical will send a copy of the Annual Report to any requesting shareholder.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical is a Swiss biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and central nervous system disorders. The company is focused on the development of intranasal betahistine for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125) and for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and somnolence (AM-201). These projects have gone through two Phase 1 trials and will move into proof-of-concept studies in 2019. In addition Auris Medical has two Phase 3 programs under development: Sonsuvi® (AM-111) for acute inner ear hearing loss and Keyzilen® (AM-101) for acute inner ear tinnitus. The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The shares of Auris Medical Holding AG trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "EARS."

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Auris Medical's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," or the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Auris Medical's need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the timing and conduct of clinical trials of Auris Medical's product candidates and that such trials will not meet its endpoints , the clinical utility of Auris Medical's product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Auris Medical's intellectual property position and Auris Medical's financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Auris Medical's capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Auris Medical's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Auris Medical does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor contact: 
Joseph Green / Andrew Gibson
Edison Advisors for Auris Medical
646-653-7030 / 7719
jgreen@edisongroup.com / agibson@edisongroup.com

or
investors@aurismedical.com

 

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG
09:49pAuris Medical Announces 20-F Filing
GL
07:02aAuris Medical Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Ye..
GL
03/11AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
03/07Auris Medical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results a..
GL
02/08Auris Medical Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice
GL
02/01Auris Medical Announces Full Repayment of Hercules Loan Facility
GL
01/29Auris Medical to Redomicile Holding Company from Switzerland to Bermuda
GL
2018Auris Medical Announces Acquisition of Orphan Drug Designation and Secures Ri..
GL
2018Auris Medical Announces Results of Pre-IND Meeting With FDA For AM-201 Progra..
GL
2018Auris Medical Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Busin..
GL
More news
Chart AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Auris Medical Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Meyer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hernan Levett Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Armando Anido Director
Mats Blom Director
Calvin W. Roberts Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG-11.29%15
GILEAD SCIENCES5.12%83 865
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.04%47 465
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.54%43 914
GENMAB6.37%10 597
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC21.51%9 769
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.