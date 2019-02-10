Log in
AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD (AZJ)

AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD (AZJ)
Aurizon : First-Half Profit Slides by 19%

02/10/2019 | 05:04pm EST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Australian rail operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AZJ.AU) reported a 19% slide in first-half profit following a regulatory dispute over the way it runs a key coal network and disruptions to commodity shipments.

The company said it achieved a net profit of 227 million Australian dollars (US$161 million) in the six months through December, down from A$282 million in the same period a year earlier.

Aurizon said it decided to book revenue based on the regulator's final decision on access to its network, which it earlier contested. "This includes the acceleration of a A$61 million regulatory true-up to refund revenue due to transitional tariffs being in place for FY2018, with half--A$30 million--recognized in 1H FY2019," Aurizon said.

It said profits were also hit as bad weather and strikes curbed coal shipments and costs increased because of more maintenance work.

Directors declared an interim dividend of 11.4 Australian cents a share.

Aurizon recorded earnings before interest and tax of A$406 million, down 16%, and kept its full-year forecast for underlying earnings from all businesses except its network arm at A$390 million-$430 million, excluding redundancy costs.

"This accounts for the weather-related events in north Queensland during January and February 2019 and the cessation of the Mt Gibson contract in January 2019, but remains contingent on no other major weather impacts or changes to operating conditions occurring during 2H FY2019," the company said.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 006 M
EBIT 2019 863 M
Net income 2019 493 M
Debt 2019 3 285 M
Yield 2019 5,32%
P/E ratio 2019 18,03
P/E ratio 2020 19,94
EV / Sales 2019 4,03x
EV / Sales 2020 4,11x
Capitalization 8 816 M
Chart AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Aurizon Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,34  AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Thomas Harding Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Timothy Michael Poole Chairman
Pam Bains Chief Financial Officer & Group Executive Strategy
Russell Ronald Caplan Independent Non-Executive Director
John David Cooper Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD3.50%6 249
UNION PACIFIC16.88%119 154
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY8.76%59 725
CSX CORPORATION10.66%56 075
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION14.66%45 968
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD10.27%28 118
