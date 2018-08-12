Log in
AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD (AZJ)
Aurizon : Returns to Profit, Cautious on Outlook

08/12/2018 | 11:07pm CEST

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Aurizon Holdings paired a return to annual profit with caution around its outlook, as it battles headwinds ranging from the loss of iron-ore contracts to a regulatory dispute over the prices it can charge customers to use its rail network.

Aurizon reported a net profit of 560.1 million Australian dollars (US$408.3 million) for the 12 months through June, swinging from a loss of A$37.2 million a year earlier when it absorbed A$927 million in impairment charges and costs tied to a business overhaul.

Directors of the company declared a final dividend of 13.1 cents a share, up 47% on 8.9 cents a year ago. That represented a payout ratio of 100%.

Aurizon, which hauls commodities such as coal and iron ore between mines and ports in Australia for companies including Glencore, has faced mounting challenges in recent months.

In the March quarter, the Brisbane-based company was notified by the local unit of Cliffs that it was closing its Western Australia mining operations and would no longer require rail services. Aurizon's bulks business has also been hurt by drought conditions in eastern Australia, which has led to lower grain volumes on its rail network.

Aurizon has also butted heads with authorities. In July, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it would take Aurizon and Pacific National to court for allegedly reaching an understanding for Aurizon to exit its Queensland intermodal business via asset sales and closures.

Aurizon, which has strongly denied the allegations, had previously warned that it would incur the costs of closing the intermodal business that would weigh on its profits in the 2019 fiscal year if the deals weren't approved.

The company is also locked in an ongoing dispute in Queensland--its biggest market--over regulatory returns via a process of negotiation known as UT5. The rail firm is contesting a draft decision on how it runs its network, and analysts think it could get an up to A$185 million earnings boost if it wins the dispute.

The deadlocked talks have weighed on coal volumes, with Aurizon hauling 212.4 million metric tons in the year through June. While that was up from 198.2 million tons a year earlier, it was below initial target of up to 225 million tons. Annual revenue fell 1% to A$3.11 billion.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax rose by 6% to A$940.6 million, within guidance for between A$900 million and A$960 million provided in late June.

"Providing earnings guidance for the 2019 fiscal year is challenging due to the unknown outcome for the UT5 Access," said Chief Executive Andrew Harding.

Aurizon expects underling ebit in its above-rail businesses to fall to between A$390 million and A$430 million before any redundancy costs, reflecting the loss of the two iron-ore contracts. The company also expects to haul between 215 million and 225 million tons of coal in the current fiscal year.

-Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD -1.35% 4.4 End-of-day quote.-11.29%
GLENCORE -2.74% 321.15 Delayed Quote.-17.65%
News from SeekingAlpha
02/26'SAFER' DIVIDEND INDUSTRIALS TOP GAI : Atento, Capital, Hoegh And Rent-A-Center .. 
2017Aurizon (AZNNY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017'Safer' Industrials Dividend Dog Gains Found In Ships, Railroads, Business Se.. 
2017'Safer' Top Industrials Dividend Dog Quad Casts 44% Net Gains For May 
2017Australian coal exports disrupted following cyclone damage 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 3 133 M
EBIT 2018 931 M
Net income 2018 494 M
Debt 2018 3 392 M
Yield 2018 5,87%
P/E ratio 2018 17,50
P/E ratio 2019 17,64
EV / Sales 2018 3,92x
EV / Sales 2019 4,03x
Capitalization 8 876 M
Chart AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Aurizon Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4,30  AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Thomas Harding Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Timothy Michael Poole Chairman
Pam Bains Chief Financial Officer & Group Executive Strategy
Russell Ronald Caplan Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Lesley Field Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD-11.29%6 479
UNION PACIFIC10.99%110 007
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY12.27%65 561
CSX CORPORATION31.19%61 980
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION18.66%48 078
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED15.67%28 983
