AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD

(AZJ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/09
5.75 AUD   -0.86%
Aurizon : to Buy Back Shares, Despite Profit Fall; to Reorganize Capital Structure

08/11/2019 | 04:52pm EDT

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Australian rail operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AZJ.AU) said it would buy back up to 300 million Australian dollars (US$203 million) in shares, despite a fall in annual net profit that led to a slightly weaker dividend on a year ago.

The company on Monday also said it would establish a new capital structure that will give it an extra A$1.2 billion in funding capacity, although decided against splitting the group, saying the benefits of integration outweighed the benefits of separating business units.

Aurizon reported a net profit of A$473 million for the year through June, down 15% on the same period a year earlier. It said it would pay a final dividend of 12.4 cents a share, down 5% on a year ago, although equal to 100% of underlying profits.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

