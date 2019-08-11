Log in
AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD

(AZJ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/09
5.75 AUD   -0.86%
Aurizon : to Buy Back Shares, Reorganize Capital Structure -- Update

08/11/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Australian rail operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AZJ.AU) said it would buy back up to 300 million Australian dollars (US$203 million) in shares, despite a fall in annual net profit that led to a slightly weaker dividend on a year ago.

The company on Monday also said it would establish a new capital structure that will give it an extra A$1.2 billion in funding capacity, although decided against splitting the group, saying the benefits of integration outweighed the benefits of separating business units.

Aurizon reported a net profit of A$473 million for the 12 months through June, down 15% on the same period a year earlier. It said it would pay a final dividend of 12.4 cents a share, down 5% on a year ago, although equal to 100% of underlying profits.

Businesses outside of its Network division, including its coal and bulk haulage units, recorded earnings before interest and tax of A$450 million excluding redundancy costs, which beat Aurizon's own August 2018 projection of A$390-A$430 million. That was underpinned by record volumes in its coal business.

Also, "the bulk business is continuing to make good progress on its turnaround plan by securing new haulage contracts during the year and improving operational efficiency," said Chief Executive Andrew Harding.

Group underlying earnings before interest and tax totaled A$829 million, down 12% on the year prior, although Aurizon said it expects a bounce in the year ahead. It forecast earnings of A$880 million-A$930 million for fiscal year 2020.

The biggest contributor to the fall in annual earnings was an adjustment tied to a regulatory decision over the terms of access to Aurizon's key coal-rail routes.

In May, Aurizon said it signed decade-long agreements with most miners for which it hauls coal in central Queensland state, appearing to close what had been a lengthy dispute over costs and other conditions for access.

"The alternate access undertaking is currently being assessed by the Queensland Competition Authority and we are hopeful for approval to be given in the first half of fiscal year 2020," the rail operator said.

Aurizon has also finished two strategic reviews. While the first led it to decide against a split of the group, another deemed the legal structure of the company should be reorganized to establish independent gearing, or debt to equity, levels for its above-rail and below-rail businesses.

"This provides additional funding capacity of circa A$1.2 billion, with debt likely to be added progressively over time," said Aurizon, which added it will begin to implement the new structure shortly and aim to complete it within the coming months.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 914 M
EBIT 2019 796 M
Net income 2019 455 M
Debt 2019 3 272 M
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,05x
EV / Sales2020 4,88x
Capitalization 11 443 M
Chart AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Aurizon Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5,24  AUD
Last Close Price 5,75  AUD
Spread / Highest target 4,35%
Spread / Average Target -8,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Thomas Harding Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Timothy Michael Poole Chairman
Pam Bains Chief Financial Officer & Group Executive Strategy
Russell Ronald Caplan Independent Non-Executive Director
John David Cooper Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD35.51%7 782
UNION PACIFIC22.77%118 368
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY21.46%67 281
CSX CORPORATION7.42%53 135
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION20.71%46 807
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD25.27%32 249
