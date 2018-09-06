Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Aurobindo Pharma    AUROPHARMA   INE406A01037

AUROBINDO PHARMA (AUROPHARMA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/05
697.75 INR   +2.75%
06:04aAUROBINDO PHARM : Novartis sells parts of Sandoz U.S. to India's Aur..
RE
08/09AUROBINDO PHARM : Slide show Q1 results
CO
08/09AUROBINDO PHARM : 1st quarter results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aurobindo Pharma : Novartis sells parts of Sandoz U.S. to India's Aurobindo for $900 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 06:04am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in Stein

(Reuters) - Novartis said on Thursday it would sell the dermatology and generic U.S. oral solids portfolios of Sandoz U.S. to India's Aurobindo Pharma Ltd for $900 million (696 million pounds), as the Swiss drugmaker looks to focus on higher growth areas.

The deal also includes about 300 products and additional development projects of Sandoz and an additional $100 million in performance-based payments, Novartis said.

The 131-year-old Sandoz unit was hurt by price pressure in the United States, prompting Novartis Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan to sell the Sandoz unit.

He has so far said Sandoz businesses elsewhere remain core parts of Novartis. Narasimhan is also keeping Sandoz biosimilars business - less-expensive near copies of complex biological medicines whose patents have expired - on hopes that rising demand from cash-strapped governments and insurers seeking to contain costs will help Sandoz boost its margins.

Novartis had earlier this year expressed its intention to sell the Sandoz unit after reporting disappointing sales form the unit.

"Through this transaction, we are refocusing our business but also striving to ensure continuity of supply of important long-used generic medicines for patients and customers in the US," said Richard Francis, Sandoz chief executive.

Following the transaction, the Sandoz U.S. portfolio will continue to be substantial, and will include biosimilars, value-added medicines and complex generics such as injectables, respiratory and ophthalmics, the company said.

"Overall the transaction will position Aurobindo as the 2nd largest dermatology player and the 2nd largest generics company in the U.S. by prescriptions," said N. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Aurobindo Pharma. http://bit.ly/2MRmXqA

As part of the transaction, Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc, a unit of the Hyderabad, India-based company, will acquire the plants in Wilson, North Carolina, as well as Hicksville and Melville, New York, Novartis said.

About 750 employees as well as the field representatives for the PharmaDerm branded dermatology business are expected to transfer to Aurobindo upon closing, Novartis said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUROBINDO PHARMA 2.75% 697.75 End-of-day quote.1.58%
NOVARTIS -1.51% 79.46 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUROBINDO PHARMA
06:04aAUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells parts of Sandoz U.S. to India's Aurobindo for ..
RE
08/09AUROBINDO PHARMA : 1st quarter results
CO
08/09AUROBINDO PHARMA : Slide show Q1 results
CO
07/31AUROBINDO PHARMA : Nod for Aurobindo Pharma to make, market Bivalirudin injectio..
AQ
07/15AUROBINDO PHARMA : In europe deal
AQ
07/12AUROBINDO PHARMA : gets USFDA nod for infection treatment drug
AQ
07/12Exclusive - With U.S. trade under a cloud, China opens to Indian pharma
RE
07/12AUROBINDO PHARMA : To make azithromycin in us
AQ
07/11AUROBINDO PHARMA : in last lap to buy Mallinckrodts US generics business
AQ
07/11AUROBINDO PHARMA : May clinch mallinckrodt deal this month
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 34 351 M
Net income 2019 25 001 M
Debt 2019 10 409 M
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 15,83
P/E ratio 2020 13,94
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
Capitalization 397 B
Chart AUROBINDO PHARMA
Duration : Period :
Aurobindo Pharma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUROBINDO PHARMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 749  INR
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Narayanan Govindarajan Managing Director & Executive Director
Kannan Ragunathan Non-Executive Chairman
Santhanam Subramanian Chief Financial Officer
Penaka Venkata R. Reddy Non-Executive Director
Kambam Nithyananda Reddy Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUROBINDO PHARMA1.58%5 534
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.76%358 738
PFIZER15.54%242 515
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.39%214 575
NOVARTIS-2.09%212 346
MERCK AND COMPANY21.95%180 715
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.