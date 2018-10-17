Auroch Minerals : Change of Company Details

17th October 2018

Auroch Minerals Limited (Auroch or the Company) advises that the Company's principle place of business, registered address and contact details have changed to the following:

For further information contact: Aidan Platel

Chief Executive Officer

E:aplatel@aurochminerals.com

Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545

Suite 6

295 Rokeby Road

Subiaco WA 6008

1A/1 Alvan Street

Subiaco WA 6008

+61 (8) 6555 2950

+61 (8) 6166 0261

ABOUT AUROCH MINERALS

Auroch Minerals Limited is an Australian base-metals exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:AOU). Auroch is focused on its two South Australian projects Arden and Bonaventura, located in the Adelaide Geosyncline.

Located some 3.5 hours' drive north from Adelaide, the

Arden Project boasts a large relatively-unexplored area of 1,664km2 highly-prospective for sedimentary-exhalative (SEDEX) mineralisation. Results from initial exploration at Ragless Range, Kanyaka and Radford Creek targets have unearthed promising prospects for large scale copper and zinc deposits.

The Bonaventura Project straddles the northern part of Kangaroo Island, covering highly prospective geology and historic mines along more than 50km of strike of the regional-scale Cygnet-Snelling Fault. Bonaventura hosts several high-grade zinc and gold targets that are drill-ready.

Encouragingly, previous drilling at Bonaventura hit several high-grade zinc intersections.

The company aims to build a portfolio of multi commodity projects through a rigorous process of identification, exploration and subsequent development of assets located in under-explored provinces that contain historic production and prospective geology.

Arden and Bonaventura Project locations

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Peter Sheehan and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Mr Sheehan (Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) is the Company's Chief Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Sheehan consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Auroch Minerals Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Auroch Minerals Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

