AURORA CANNABIS INC.

ACB LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Aurora Cannabis Inc. – ACB

11/18/2019 | 12:59pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) resulting from allegations that Aurora may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 14, 2019, Aurora announced its First Quarter Results and Corporate Action Plan. The results included a 24% quarterly sequential drop in revenue including a 33% drop in consumer cannabis revenue. The results also included a greater EBITDA loss than the previous quarter at CA$39.7M EBITDA.

Aurora also announced a CA$190M reduction is capital expenditures, the halting of construction of the Aurora Nordic 2 facility in Demark, and its deferring final construction of its Aurora Sun facility. Finally, the Company announced that it would open an early conversion window for holders of CA$230M of convertible debentures.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Aurora investors. If you purchased shares of Aurora please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1724.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
