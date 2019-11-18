ACB LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Aurora Cannabis Inc. – ACB

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) resulting from allegations that Aurora may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 14, 2019, Aurora announced its First Quarter Results and Corporate Action Plan. The results included a 24% quarterly sequential drop in revenue including a 33% drop in consumer cannabis revenue. The results also included a greater EBITDA loss than the previous quarter at CA$39.7M EBITDA.

Aurora also announced a CA$190M reduction is capital expenditures, the halting of construction of the Aurora Nordic 2 facility in Demark, and its deferring final construction of its Aurora Sun facility. Finally, the Company announced that it would open an early conversion window for holders of CA$230M of convertible debentures.

