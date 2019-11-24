Log in
Aurora Cannabis Inc.    ACB

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
AURORA CANNABIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aurora Cannabis, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/24/2019 | 02:26pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors that purchased Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) securities between September 11, 2019 and November 14, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 21, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On November 14, 2019, the Company released an earnings report in which it reported a 24% sequential decline in revenue of C$75.3 versus C$98.9 in the previous quarter. In addition to this decline in revenue, the Company also announced that plans to finalize construction of additional grow facilities in both Denmark and Canada have been delayed.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.56, or nearly 17%, to close at $2.73 per share on November 15, 2019.

The complaint, filed on November 21, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Aurora’s revenue would decline in its first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2019; (2) that the Company would halt construction on its Aurora Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities; and (3) that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Aurora Cannabis securities on the New York Stock Exchange during the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


