AURORA CANNABIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aurora Cannabis, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors that purchased Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) securities between September 11, 2019 and November 14, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 21, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On November 14, 2019, the Company released an earnings report in which it reported a 24% sequential decline in revenue of C$75.3 versus C$98.9 in the previous quarter. In addition to this decline in revenue, the Company also announced that plans to finalize construction of additional grow facilities in both Denmark and Canada have been delayed.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.56, or nearly 17%, to close at $2.73 per share on November 15, 2019.

The complaint, filed on November 21, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Aurora’s revenue would decline in its first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2019; (2) that the Company would halt construction on its Aurora Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities; and (3) that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

