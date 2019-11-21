Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aurora Cannabis Inc.    ACB   CA05156X1087

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AURORA CANNABIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 07:53pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) on behalf of Aurora Cannabis stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Aurora Cannabis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 14, 2019, Aurora Cannabis issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2020 ended September 30, 2019. Among other things, the Company reported a 24% sequential decline in revenues compared to the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. The Company also announced that it is offering early conversion to holders of convertible debentures due in March 2020, ceasing construction of a facility in Denmark, which is expected to save approximately $80 million over the next 12 months, and deferring construction of a facility in Canada to conserve approximately $110 million of cash.

Also on November 14, 2019, during the conference call to discuss the results, the Company’s CEO said that in the summer distributors “stocked their shelves to the limits and that was maybe a good idea in their minds because they’re not going to have supply issues for the retailers anymore, but it also affected the next quarter in which they didn't buy as much.” Additionally, the Company’s Chief Corporate Officer stated “[w]hat we’re seeing is that we obviously moved an awful lot of product in the previous quarter and so it takes time for them to work through the inventories.”

On this news, Aurora Cannabis’s share price fell 17% on the New York Stock Exchange, to close at $2.73 per share on November 15, 2019. Aurora Cannabis’s shares declined an additional 16.5% the next trading day, to close at $2.28 per share on November 18, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aurora Cannabis shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURORA CANNABIS INC.
07:53pAURORA CANNABIS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aurora Cann..
BU
06:29pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora Cannabis ..
BU
04:59pHealth Care Up On Demand For Less-Trade-Focused Sectors -- Health Care Roundu..
DJ
12:18pPot stocks soar as U.S. House committee clears bill on federal weed legalizat..
RE
02:52aAmazon Takes Over From GE As CEO Incubator -- WSJ
DJ
11/20VIEW FROM THE C-SUITE : Glen Ibbott, Chief Financial Officer, Aurora Cannabis In..
AQ
11/20Health Care Outperforms Broad Market As Cannabis Stocks Bounce -- Health Care..
DJ
11/20AURORA CANNABIS : Strengthens Leadership Team Adding Chief Product Officer and C..
PR
11/19INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
11/19AURORA CANNABIS : Provides Preliminary Update on Convertible Debenture Temporary..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 385 M
EBIT 2020 -231 M
Net income 2020 -209 M
Debt 2020 650 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -38,1x
EV / Sales2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2021 6,33x
Capitalization 4 349 M
Chart AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,79  CAD
Last Close Price 4,14  CAD
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Booth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Dobler President & Director
Michael Singer Executive Chairman
Allan Cleiren Chief Operating Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-54.13%2 763
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-44.52%6 152
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-2.15%5 236
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 240
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED0.00%3 182
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.13.00%2 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group