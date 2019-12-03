Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aurora Cannabis Inc.    ACB   CA05156X1087

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aurora Cannabis : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora Cannabis Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:15pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 21, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACB) investors who purchased securities between September 11, 2019 and November 14, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On November 14, 2019, the Company released an earnings report in which it reported a 24% sequential decline in revenue of C$75.3 versus C$98.9 in the previous quarter. In addition to this decline in revenue, the Company also announced that plans to finalize construction of additional grow facilities in both Denmark and Canada have been delayed.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.56, or nearly 17%, to close at $2.73 per share on November 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Aurora’s revenue would decline in its first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2019; (2) that the Company would halt construction on its Aurora Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities; and (3) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aurora securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 21, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURORA CANNABIS INC.
12:15pAURORA CANNABIS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline ..
BU
09:53aAurora Cannabis Achieves Highest Cannabis Corporate Boards Ranking in 2019 Gl..
AQ
03:44aCould life insurance go up in smoke for some vapers?
RE
12/02AURORA CANNABIS : Achieves Highest Cannabis Corporate Boards Ranking in 2019 Glo..
PR
11/27Health Care Up As Opioid-Case Jitters Subside -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
11/27AURORA CANNABIS : Opens Experiential Flagship Store in North America's Largest M..
PR
11/26SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Sued for Mi..
BU
11/26Cannabis sales in EU raise $13 billion for crime gangs
RE
11/25AURORA CANNABIS : Announces Pricing of Early Amended Conversion Privilege for Co..
AQ
11/24AURORA CANNABIS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Actio..
BU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 386 M
EBIT 2020 -234 M
Net income 2020 -206 M
Debt 2020 650 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -30,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2021 5,13x
Capitalization 3 383 M
Chart AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,67  CAD
Last Close Price 3,22  CAD
Spread / Highest target 257%
Spread / Average Target 76,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Booth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Dobler President & Director
Michael Singer Executive Chairman
Allan Cleiren Chief Operating Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-51.03%2 545
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-33.05%6 320
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-3.27%5 130
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 066
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.23.84%2 836
CRONOS GROUP INC.-37.20%2 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group