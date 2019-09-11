Aurora Cannabis : revenue misses on lower prices; shares fall

U.S.-listed shares of the company fell 9.3% in after-hours trading.

The company said average net selling price of cannabis fell by C$1.08 per gram to C$5.32 per gram in the fourth quarter from the third, primarily due to an increase in sales to recreational and wholesale markets that yield lower prices than medical markets.

Canada became the first industrialized nation to legalize recreational use of cannabis late last year, in an effort to keep pot out of the hands of underage users and defeat the black market.

Aurora sold 17,793 kgs of cannabis in the quarter ended June 30, up from 9,160 kgs in the preceding quarter.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company's revenue rose to C$98.9 million ($75 million) from C$19.2 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post revenue of C$108.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

