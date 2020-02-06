Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aurora Cannabis Inc.    ACB   CA05156X1087

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aurora Cannabis to take C$1 billion in charges, cuts 500 jobs as CEO exits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 06:14pm EST
The Logo for Aurora Cannabis Inc., a Canadian licensed cannabis producer, is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Aurora Cannabis said Chief Executive Terry Booth will retire and Executive Chairman Michael Singer become interim CEO as the beleaguered marijuana producer announced C$1 billion ($752.79 million) in impairment charges on Thursday.

The company also cut about 500 jobs, including about 25% of corporate positions.

Aurora's U.S.-listed stock fell 13% in after-hours trading. The shares were halted earlier on Thursday.

Aurora expects impairment charges of as much as C$225 million on assets and as much as C$775 million on goodwill in the second quarter, it said. Net revenue will be between C$50 million and C$54 million, compared with C$54.2 million a year ago.

Aurora also said on Thursday it had made amendments to its secured credit facilities, including removal of some covenants, giving it options to refinance at maturity. Analysts have warned the company may not be able to meet the covenants of a C$360 million loan due in August 2021.

Aurora's expenses in the most recent quarter were almost four times its sales, and it holds less than two quarters' worth of cash and short-term investments.

Singer takes the helm as Aurora faces criticism for its aggressive global expansion amid uncertain demand. Aurora has stopped estimating when it will become profitable after missing its own guidance.

The executive change makes Aurora the latest in a string of Canadian cannabis companies, including Canopy Growth, Aphria, Supreme Cannabis and Sundial Growers to change leadership as soaring costs and disappointing sales prompt concern from investors sitting on billions of dollars in losses.

Singer has been on the board of the Alberta-based company since May 2016 and was named executive chairman nearly a year ago.

Booth, a co-founder of the company, will remain on Aurora's board and will become a strategic adviser to the company, Aurora said, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

"I don’t think we're going to see some sort of major strategic change, because Singer has been involved with the company and they're keeping Booth on as an adviser," said Andrew Kessner, an analyst at William O'Neill in New York. "This is to signal to the market that they are making changes."

Aurora has begun a formal search for a permanent CEO, Booth said in the memo without providing a time frame, adding that details would be shared once the process is complete.

Booth's departure follows the abrupt exit of Chief Commercial Officer Cam Battley in December.

By Nichola Saminather
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -5.16% 2.665 Delayed Quote.1.43%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. -2.24% 1.31 Delayed Quote.13.33%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -2.16% 28.15 Delayed Quote.8.79%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -3.51% 9.34 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
HEXO CORP. -1.13% 1.75 Delayed Quote.-12.56%
SUNDIAL GROWERS INC. -1.53% 1.29 Delayed Quote.-56.48%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 0.00% 0.67 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -1.02% 0.485 Delayed Quote.-22.22%
TILRAY, INC. 1.08% 17.78 Delayed Quote.2.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AURORA CANNABIS INC.
06:14pAurora Cannabis to take C$1 billion in charges, cuts 500 jobs as CEO exits
RE
04:40pAURORA CANNABIS : Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors
PR
04:38pAURORA CANNABIS : Announces CEO Retirement and Succession, Board of Directors Ex..
PR
04:08pTSX rises 0.6% to 17,757.49
RE
01:43pAURORA CANNABIS : IIROC Trading Halt - ACB
AQ
02/05TSX rises 0.79% to 17,651.59
RE
02/04Tilray cuts 10% of workforce to reduce costs
RE
02/04TSX rises 0.77% to 17,512.73
RE
02/04Is Your City's Pension Fund a Little Short? Marijuana Might Help
DJ
02/03TSX rises 0.35% to 17,379.76
RE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 379 M
EBIT 2020 -227 M
Net income 2020 -174 M
Debt 2020 539 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -22,6x
EV / Sales2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2021 5,48x
Capitalization 3 283 M
Chart AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,14  CAD
Last Close Price 2,67  CAD
Spread / Highest target 332%
Spread / Average Target 92,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Booth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Dobler President & Director
Michael Singer Executive Chairman
Allan Cleiren Chief Operating Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.1.43%2 253
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION8.79%8 139
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-0.35%5 407
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.14.91%3 489
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 187
CRONOS GROUP INC.-0.80%2 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group