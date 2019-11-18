Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACB) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 14, 2019, the Company released an earnings report in which it reported a 24% sequential decline in revenue of C$75.3 versus C$98.9 in the previous quarter. In addition to this decline in revenue, the Company also announced that plans to finalize construction of additional grow facilities in both Denmark and Canada have been delayed.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.56, or nearly 17%, to close at $2.73 per share on November 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Aurora securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

