Aurora Cannabis Inc.    ACB   CA05156X1087

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors

11/18/2019

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACB) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 14, 2019, the Company released an earnings report in which it reported a 24% sequential decline in revenue of C$75.3 versus C$98.9 in the previous quarter. In addition to this decline in revenue, the Company also announced that plans to finalize construction of additional grow facilities in both Denmark and Canada have been delayed.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.56, or nearly 17%, to close at $2.73 per share on November 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Aurora securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 381 M
EBIT 2020 -170 M
Net income 2020 -208 M
Debt 2020 634 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -35,8x
EV / Sales2020 9,93x
EV / Sales2021 4,63x
Capitalization 3 152 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,74  CAD
Last Close Price 3,00  CAD
Spread / Highest target 367%
Spread / Average Target 125%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Booth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Dobler President & Director
Michael Singer Executive Chairman
Allan Cleiren Chief Operating Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-47.05%2 851
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-44.58%5 347
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-3.82%5 176
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 249
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED0.00%3 092
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.17.34%2 684
