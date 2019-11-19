Log in
Aurora Cannabis Inc.    ACB

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

11/19/2019 | 10:25am EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ACB) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Aurora announced its first quarter results on November 14, 2019. The Company suffered from a 24% drop in sequential quarterly revenues, including a 33% drop in revenue from consumer cannabis sales. The Company also announced a significant drop in capital expenditures and the halting of construction for its Denmark facility. Based on this news, shares of Aurora fell by 4.25% on November 15, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
