Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aurora Cannabis Inc.    ACB   CA05156X1087

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 02:28pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between September 11, 2019 and November 14, 2019. Aurora produces and distributes medical cannabis products.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Aurora' misconduct, click here.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, in September 2019, Aurora filed its 2019 Annual Report, touting its continued year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth and stating that "[Aurora] expects adjusted EBITDA to continue to improve in the future due to higher sales, improved gross margins, and prudent SG&A growth." To sustain this growth, Aurora also touted its ever-increasing capacity for production through its two largest facilities of Aurora Sun and Aurora Nordic 2. Contrary to these representations, on November 14, 2019, Aurora released first quarter 2020 results that revealed a 25% sequential decline of sales, with consumer cannabis revenue falling by 33%. On the same day, Aurora also released its Corporate Action Plan, which revealed a CA$190 million reduction in capital expenditures and a halt in construction of its Aurora Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities. On this news, Aurora's share price fell 17%, to close at $2.73. Then, on November 18, MarketWatch published an article acknowledging "investor trust could be a real issue after Aurora's optimistic statement before Thursday's disappointment." On this news, Aurora's share price fell another 16%, further damaging investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURORA CANNABIS INC.
02:28pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Sued for Mi..
BU
10:38aTSX eases from record high on losses in energy, financial
RE
08:07aCannabis sales in EU raise $13 billion for crime gangs
RE
11/25AURORA CANNABIS : Announces Pricing of Early Amended Conversion Privilege for Co..
AQ
11/24AURORA CANNABIS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Actio..
BU
11/22GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
11/22Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
11/21AURORA CANNABIS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aurora Cann..
BU
11/21Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora Cannabis ..
BU
11/21Health Care Up On Demand For Less-Trade-Focused Sectors -- Health Care Roundu..
DJ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 386 M
EBIT 2020 -234 M
Net income 2020 -206 M
Debt 2020 650 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -31,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2021 4,54x
Capitalization 3 498 M
Chart AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,79  CAD
Last Close Price 3,33  CAD
Spread / Highest target 245%
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Booth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Dobler President & Director
Michael Singer Executive Chairman
Allan Cleiren Chief Operating Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-50.89%2 628
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-33.08%6 416
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-3.35%5 181
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 145
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED0.00%3 128
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.23.22%2 800
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group