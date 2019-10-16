Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aurora Cannabis Inc.    ACB   CA05156X1087

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/16 04:00:00 pm
4.74 CAD   -4.63%
04:50pTSX rises 0.05% to 16,427.18
RE
10/15TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
RE
10/08AURORA CANNABIS : and CTT Pharmaceutical Announce Launch of Sublingual Cannabis Wafers
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TSX rises 0.05% to 16,427.18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 04:50pm EDT
The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.05% to 16,427.18

- Leading the index were Aritzia Inc , up 16.0 %, First Majestic Silver Corp , up 8.2%, and Interfor Corp, higher by 6.6%.

- Lagging shares were Aphria Inc, down 10.6%, Shopify Inc , down 6.6%, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , lower by 4.7%.

- On the TSX 126 issues rose and 103 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 162.7 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Encana Corp.

- The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> fell 0.50 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 0.82 points, or 0.3%.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.47%, or $0.25, to $53.06 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.66% , or $0.39, to $59.13 [O/R]

- The TSX is up 14.7% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC -3.50% 15.15 End-of-day quote.0.00%
ARITZIA INC. 16.03% 18.75 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -4.63% 4.74 Delayed Quote.-26.70%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 8.24% 13.13 Delayed Quote.51.25%
INTERFOR CORPORATION 6.59% 14.07 Delayed Quote.-8.46%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.05% 16427.18 Delayed Quote.14.61%
SHOPIFY INC. -6.48% 323.64 Delayed Quote.149.97%
SILVER - CAPE VERDE ESCUDO 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. -4.69% 0.61 Delayed Quote.-71.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURORA CANNABIS INC.
04:50pTSX rises 0.05% to 16,427.18
RE
10/15TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
RE
10/11TSX set to rise for third day on trade deal hopes, strong jobs data
RE
10/10GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/10TSX rises 0.26 percent to 16,422.68
RE
10/10Pot producer Hexo withdraws 2020 forecast, shares slump
RE
10/09TSX gains on hopes of U.S.-China trade truce
RE
10/08Health Care Down On Flight From Risk -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10/08TSX drops on concerns around upcoming China-U.S. trade talks
RE
10/08AURORA CANNABIS : and CTT Pharmaceutical Announce Launch of Sublingual Cannabis ..
PR
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 557 M
EBIT 2020 -157 M
Net income 2020 -175 M
Debt 2020 593 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -29,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -189x
EV / Sales2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2021 6,19x
Capitalization 5 113 M
Chart AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 8,69  CAD
Last Close Price 4,97  CAD
Spread / Highest target 182%
Spread / Average Target 74,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Booth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Dobler President & Director
Michael Singer Executive Chairman
Allan Cleiren Chief Operating Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-26.70%3 872
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-27.53%6 990
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-0.15%5 318
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.31.58%3 001
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%2 994
CRONOS GROUP INC.-23.50%2 800
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group