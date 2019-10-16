TSX rises 0.05% to 16,427.18

- Leading the index were Aritzia Inc , up 16.0 %, First Majestic Silver Corp , up 8.2%, and Interfor Corp, higher by 6.6%.

- Lagging shares were Aphria Inc, down 10.6%, Shopify Inc , down 6.6%, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , lower by 4.7%.

- On the TSX 126 issues rose and 103 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 162.7 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Encana Corp.

- The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> fell 0.50 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 0.82 points, or 0.3%.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.47%, or $0.25, to $53.06 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.66% , or $0.39, to $59.13 [O/R]

- The TSX is up 14.7% for the year.