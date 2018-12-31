Log in
AURORA CANNABIS INC
11/07Cannabis shares light up as U.S. voter support for industry grows
RE
10/22GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Toronto Stock Exchange rises but posts 11 percent yearly loss

12/31/2018
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> rose 100.86 points, or 0.71 percent, to 14,322.86.

For the year, the TSX fell 11.6 percent.

Leading the index on Monday were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, up 6.6 percent, Semafo Inc , up 6.5 percent, and Baytex Energy Corp, higher by 6.2 percent.

Lagging shares were Aphria Inc, down 7.9 percent, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 4.8 percent, and MTY Food Group Inc, lower by 1.8 percent.

On the TSX 206 issues rose and 31 fell as a 6.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were two new highs and two new lows, with total volume of 171.3 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold CorpAphria Inc and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 1.40 points, or 1.03 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.07 points, or 0.4 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.13 percent, or $0.51, to $45.84 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.77 percent, or $0.94, to $54.15. [O/R]

(Reporting by April Joyner)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC -3.50% 15.15 End-of-day quote.-37.82%
AURORA CANNABIS INC -4.78% 6.78 Delayed Quote.-25.83%
BARRICK GOLD CORP 4.54% 18.43 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 6.17% 2.41 Delayed Quote.-39.79%
MTY FOOD GROUP INC -1.77% 60.64 Delayed Quote.10.04%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.71% 14322.86 Delayed Quote.-12.26%
SEMAFO INC. 6.50% 2.95 Delayed Quote.-22.41%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD 6.64% 2.25 Delayed Quote.-50.82%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 372 M
EBIT 2019 -212 M
Net income 2019 57,1 M
Finance 2019 110 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 133,58
P/E ratio 2020 101,71
EV / Sales 2019 18,8x
EV / Sales 2020 8,11x
Capitalization 7 105 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,7  CAD
Spread / Average Target 78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Booth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Dobler President & Director
Michael Singer Chairman
Allan Cleiren Chief Operating Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC-25.83%4 992
CANOPY GROWTH CORP25.25%9 149
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-14.70%5 463
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 802
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-35.89%3 111
CRONOS GROUP INC45.79%1 771
