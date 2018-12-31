Toronto Stock Exchange rises but posts 11 percent yearly loss

For the year, the TSX fell 11.6 percent.

Leading the index on Monday were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, up 6.6 percent, Semafo Inc , up 6.5 percent, and Baytex Energy Corp, higher by 6.2 percent.

Lagging shares were Aphria Inc, down 7.9 percent, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 4.8 percent, and MTY Food Group Inc, lower by 1.8 percent.

On the TSX 206 issues rose and 31 fell as a 6.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were two new highs and two new lows, with total volume of 171.3 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold Corp, Aphria Inc and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 1.40 points, or 1.03 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.07 points, or 0.4 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.13 percent, or $0.51, to $45.84 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.77 percent, or $0.94, to $54.15. [O/R]

