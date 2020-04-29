Log in
Aurora Mobile Limited Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/29/2020

SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020. The annual report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jiguang.cn/

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@jiguang.cn

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China, and a pioneer in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora Mobile has accumulated data from approximately 1.45 million mobile applications that have utilized the Company’s developer services and nearly 33.6 billion installations of the Company’s software development kits (SDKs), with monthly active unique device base of nearly 1.36 billion, as of December 2019. Based on Aurora Mobile’s vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora Mobile strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/ 

Investor Relations Contact

Aurora Mobile Limited
ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com


Primary Logo


ACCENTURE-15.30%113 620
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.06%112 179
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.69%91 680
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.12%61 745
VMWARE, INC.-14.60%54 187
