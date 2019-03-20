Aurora Mobile Acquires Mobile Deep Linking Solution mLink

SHENZHEN, China, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora” or the “Company”), a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, today announced that it has acquired mLink, an enterprise deep link solution developed by Magic Window, a Shanghai-based mobile user growth technology service provider. Aurora has rebranded this product as JMLink and has built an exclusive team dedicated to its migration and operation. JMLink will become a key new product line within the Company’s developer services.



Similar to the way clickable links on the internet work, deep link technology automatically routes mobile users to the in-app content if the app is already installed on their smart device or redirects them to their respective app store to download the app and then take the user to the content once the app is first launched. Deep link technology can also route users to content through their mobile browser if the app is not already installed.

mLink’s deep link solution was launched in May 2016 and is compatible with more than 600 smartphone models and 20 mainstream third-party mobile browsers. As of February 2019, mLink has been integrated into over 8,000 apps in China. For gaming and e-commerce apps in particular, mLink has redirected more than 50% of the app’s existing users to download the app which has helped to grow new users by 10% per day on average.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “Deep link technology can be applied broadly to China’s app market where it has significant growth potential. This technology creates new opportunities for apps to generate rapid user growth and monetization by breaking down app data into silos and enabling seamless integration between mobile browsers and apps. By acquiring mLink, we will be ideally positioned to help mobile developers improve the user experience and drive user growth.”

Safe Harbor Statement

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, and a pioneer in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora Mobile has accumulated data from approximately 1.08 million mobile applications that have utilized the Company’s developer services and nearly 19.8 billion installations of the Company’s software development kits (SDKs), with monthly active unique device base of nearly 1.04 billion, as of December 2018. Based on Aurora Mobile’s vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora Mobile strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

