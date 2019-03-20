Log in
AURORA MOBILE LTD - ADR

(JG)
Aurora Mobile Acquires Mobile Deep Linking Solution mLink

03/20/2019

SHENZHEN, China, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora” or the “Company”), a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, today announced that it has acquired mLink, an enterprise deep link solution developed by Magic Window, a Shanghai-based mobile user growth technology service provider. Aurora has rebranded this product as JMLink and has built an exclusive team dedicated to its migration and operation. JMLink will become a key new product line within the Company’s developer services.  

Similar to the way clickable links on the internet work, deep link technology automatically routes mobile users to the in-app content if the app is already installed on their smart device or redirects them to their respective app store to download the app and then take the user to the content once the app is first launched. Deep link technology can also route users to content through their mobile browser if the app is not already installed.     

mLink’s deep link solution was launched in May 2016 and is compatible with more than 600 smartphone models and 20 mainstream third-party mobile browsers. As of February 2019, mLink has been integrated into over 8,000 apps in China. For gaming and e-commerce apps in particular, mLink has redirected more than 50% of the app’s existing users to download the app which has helped to grow new users by 10% per day on average.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “Deep link technology can be applied broadly to China’s app market where it has significant growth potential. This technology creates new opportunities for apps to generate rapid user growth and monetization by breaking down app data into silos and enabling seamless integration between mobile browsers and apps. By acquiring mLink, we will be ideally positioned to help mobile developers improve the user experience and drive user growth.”

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, and a pioneer in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora Mobile has accumulated data from approximately 1.08 million mobile applications that have utilized the Company’s developer services and nearly 19.8 billion installations of the Company’s software development kits (SDKs), with monthly active unique device base of nearly 1.04 billion, as of December 2018. Based on Aurora Mobile’s vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora Mobile strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
