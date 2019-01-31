Log in
AURORA MOBILE LTD - ADR (JG)
Aurora to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on February 28, 2019

01/31/2019

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora” or the “Company”), a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Aurora’s management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:+65 6713-5090
U.S.:+1 845-675-0437
Hong Kong:+852 3018-6771
China:400-620-8038
Passcode:4554219 
  

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time, March 15, 2019. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International:+61 2 8199 0299
U.S. Toll Free:1-855-452-5696
Passcode:4554219

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora’s website at http://ir.jiguang.cn/

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora is a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, pioneered in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora has served approximately 369 thousand mobile app developers and approximately 991 thousand mobile applications, accumulated data from nearly 17.4 billion installations of the Company’s software development kits (SDKs), with monthly unique active device base of nearly 1.03 billion, as of September 2018. Based on Aurora’s vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com 

In US 
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
