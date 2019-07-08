Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aurora Mobile Ltd - ADR    JG

AURORA MOBILE LTD - ADR

(JG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aurora to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 16, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 04:01am EDT

SHENZHEN, China, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora” or the “Company”), a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Aurora’s management will host an earnings conference call on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Hong Kong time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:+65 6713-5090
U.S.:+1 845-675-0437
Hong Kong:+852 3018-6771
China:400-620-8038
Passcode:7596257 

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time, August 23, 2019. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International:+61 2 8199 0299
U.S. Toll Free:1-855-452-5696
Passcode:7596257

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora’s website at http://ir.jiguang.cn/

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora is a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, pioneered in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora has served approximately 419 thousand mobile app developers and approximately 1,165 thousand mobile applications, accumulated data from nearly 22.7 billion installations of the Company’s software development kits (SDKs), with monthly unique active device base of nearly 1.07 billion, as of March 2019. Based on Aurora’s vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com 

In US 
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURORA MOBILE LTD - ADR
04:01aAurora to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 16, 2019
GL
06/06AURORA MOBILE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/06AURORA MOBILE : Announces First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
AQ
06/03AURORA MOBILE LTD - ADR : quaterly earnings release
05/23AURORA MOBILE : Stock Included in MSCI China Small Cap Index
AQ
05/21AURORA MOBILE : Stock Included in MSCI China Small Cap Index
AQ
05/21Aurora Stock Included in MSCI China Small Cap Index
GL
05/08AURORA MOBILE : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on June 6, 2019
AQ
04/03AURORA MOBILE : Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
AQ
03/22AURORA MOBILE : Acquires Mobile Deep Linking Solution mLink
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 1 356 M
EBIT 2019 67,3 M
Net income 2019 68,0 M
Finance 2019 328 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 58,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 4 026 M
Chart AURORA MOBILE LTD - ADR
Duration : Period :
Aurora Mobile Ltd - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA MOBILE LTD - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 70,9  CNY
Last Close Price 35,1  CNY
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Dong Luo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chen Fei President
Bong Shan-Nen Chief Financial Officer
Huang Xin Chief Technology Officer
Hin Tang Kwok Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA MOBILE LTD - ADR-27.49%584
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.38%125 354
ACCENTURE35.73%121 942
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.27%118 243
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.72%71 743
VMWARE, INC.23.37%69 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About