AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ACU)
Aurora Solar Technologies Granted New Patent and Announces Stock Option Grants

04/08/2020 | 08:05am EDT

North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2020) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted a key patent in the field of manufacturing process data visualization. The Company also announces new option grants.

The patent that was recently granted by the United States Patent Office, entitled "Mapping Of Measurement Data To Production Tool Location And Batch Or Time Of Processing" describes Aurora's proprietary method for intuitive data display and monitoring of the performance of solar cell manufacturing equipment, using measurements of critical-to-quality parameters such as those provided by the Company's DMTM line of measurement systems.

"This patent embodies core Intellectual Property in manufacturing process visualization. It protects the Company's unique method for organizing and displaying solar cell manufacturing equipment performance data, providing operating personnel with clear actionable information. It's method for data representation is also a building-block in the capabilities being developed for our InsightTM product," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer.

Currently, the Company has patent families related to its Infrared (IR) measurement technology and to solar cell manufacturing processing. This new patent extends the company's portfolio to the field of process visualization and control. The Company also has a number of other patents pending in these fields.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,230,000 stock options to employees, management and consultants. The options are granted for five years at an exercise price of $0.10.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will dominate the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

For further information contact:

Jake Bouma
Corporate Development
Phone: +1 (604) 317-3936
corpcom@aurorasolartech.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54231


© Newsfilecorp 2020
