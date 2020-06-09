Aurora Solar Technologies Receives Order from Top-Tier Solar Cell Manufacturer

North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2020) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an order to supply a major China-based manufacturer of high-efficiency PERC solar cells with nine DM-110h measurements systems.

"We are excited to have been awarded this initial business from another one of the top ten global solar cell manufacturers. With this new customer in Aurora's most important market, Aurora has now sold products to six of these ten dominant manufacturers," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "This order demonstrates expansion of our market in China, and we continue to appreciate the confidence that our customers - both existing and new - have placed in Aurora's solutions," he continued.

Aurora expects to ship these DM measurement systems during the current and next fiscal quarter.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will dominate the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com .

