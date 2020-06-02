Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Aurora Solar Technologies Inc.    ACU   CA05207J1084

AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ACU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aurora Solar Technologies receives another order from China-based manufacturer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 08:05am EDT

North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2020) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received another order, for two DM measurement systems. This order comes from an existing customer and again continues to build on our growing business in China.

"This order, from an existing customer for Aurora, continues Aurora's growth and market capture in China," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "The order again demonstrates continuity of our business in China at this time, and we continue to appreciate the confidence that our customers have placed in Aurora's solutions," he continued.

Aurora expects to ship these DM measurement systems in the current fiscal quarter.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will dominate the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSXV Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

For further information contact:

Jake Bouma
Corporate Development
Phone: +1 (604) 317-3936
corpcom@aurorasolartech.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56859


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES
08:05aAurora Solar Technologies receives another order from China-based manufacture..
NE
05/26Aurora Solar Technologies appoints Joseph Lee as Interim Chief Financial Offi..
NE
04/15AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES : Receives Order from ChinaBased Manufacturer
AQ
04/14Aurora Solar Technologies Receives Order from China-Based Manufacturer
NE
04/08Aurora Solar Technologies Granted New Patent and Announces Stock Option Grant..
NE
03/12Aurora Solar Technologies Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placemen..
NE
03/05Aurora Solar Technologies Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
NE
02/18Aurora Solar Technologies announces volume order from additional China-based ..
NE
02/14Aurora Solar Technologies Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
02/11Aurora Solar Technologies announces new volume order from China-based manufac..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,44 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
Net income 2019 -2,26 M -1,67 M -1,67 M
Net cash 2019 1,02 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,31x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,59 M 6,31 M 6,36 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,06x
EV / Sales 2019 6,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Deans President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Joseph H. N. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Robert David Toyoda Independent Director
Kevin Dodds Director
John McNicol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.6.67%6
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED6.33%6 131
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-14.21%5 085
NEOEN7.28%3 136
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.10.26%2 376
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-2.11%2 331
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group