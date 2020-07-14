Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aurubis    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS

(NDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AURUBIS AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 11:55am EDT

Analyst Dirk Schlamp from DZ Bank research gives the stock a Neutral rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AURUBIS
11:55aAURUBIS AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/13AURUBIS : Michael Hellemann to become new SVP Commercial at Aurubis AG
PU
07/10AURUBIS AG : Warburg Research revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
07/03AURUBIS AG : Raised to Buy by NorldLB
MD
06/29AURUBIS AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/24AURUBIS : successfully places ESG-linked Schuldschein loan of  400 million
PU
06/23AURUBIS AG : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
06/23AURUBIS AG : Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Reg..
EQ
06/09AURUBIS AG : Morgan Stanley sticks Neutral
MD
06/02AURUBIS AG : - Acquisition of Metallo Group fully completed
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 593 M 13 177 M 13 177 M
Net income 2020 139 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2020 369 M 419 M 419 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 2 610 M 2 966 M 2 966 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 6 786
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart AURUBIS
Duration : Period :
Aurubis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 54,44 €
Last Close Price 59,02 €
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -7,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Harings Chief Executive Officer
Fritz Vahrenholt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bünger Chief Operating Officer
Rainer Verhoeven Chief Financial Officer
Jan Koltze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURUBIS7.86%2 966
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION4.67%6 669
GEM CO., LTD.16.63%3 884
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-12.98%3 214
IMERYS-19.85%2 899
GUANGDONG JIA YUAN TECHNOLOGY SHARES CO.,LTD.16.82%2 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group