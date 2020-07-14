Log in
NDA
DE0006766504
AURUBIS
(NDA)
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
07/14 12:12:53 pm
58.6
EUR
-0.71%
11:55a
AURUBIS AG
: DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/13
AURUBIS
: Michael Hellemann to become new SVP Commercial at Aurubis AG
PU
07/10
AURUBIS AG
: Warburg Research revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
AURUBIS AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
0
07/14/2020 | 11:55am EDT
Analyst Dirk Schlamp from DZ Bank research gives the stock a Neutral rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
Latest news on AURUBIS
11:55a
AURUBIS AG
: DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/13
AURUBIS
: Michael Hellemann to become new SVP Commercial at Aurubis AG
PU
07/10
AURUBIS AG
: Warburg Research revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
07/03
AURUBIS AG
: Raised to Buy by NorldLB
MD
06/29
AURUBIS AG
: Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/24
AURUBIS
: successfully places ESG-linked Schuldschein loan of 400 million
PU
06/23
AURUBIS AG
: Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
06/23
AURUBIS AG
: Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Reg..
EQ
06/09
AURUBIS AG
: Morgan Stanley sticks Neutral
MD
06/02
AURUBIS AG
: - Acquisition of Metallo Group fully completed
AQ
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
11 593 M
13 177 M
13 177 M
Net income 2020
139 M
159 M
159 M
Net Debt 2020
369 M
419 M
419 M
P/E ratio 2020
20,2x
Yield 2020
1,98%
Capitalization
2 610 M
2 966 M
2 966 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
0,26x
Nbr of Employees
6 786
Free-Float
67,8%
More Financials
Chart AURUBIS
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
54,44 €
Last Close Price
59,02 €
Spread / Highest target
11,8%
Spread / Average Target
-7,75%
Spread / Lowest Target
-33,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Roland Harings
Chief Executive Officer
Fritz Vahrenholt
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bünger
Chief Operating Officer
Rainer Verhoeven
Chief Financial Officer
Jan Koltze
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
AURUBIS
7.86%
2 966
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION
4.67%
6 669
GEM CO., LTD.
16.63%
3 884
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.
-12.98%
3 214
IMERYS
-19.85%
2 899
GUANGDONG JIA YUAN TECHNOLOGY SHARES CO.,LTD.
16.82%
2 185
More Results
