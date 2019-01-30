Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aurubis    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS (NDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aurubis AG: Mr. Roland Harings to become new CEO of Aurubis AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 12:05pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aurubis AG: Mr. Roland Harings to become new CEO of Aurubis AG

30-Jan-2019 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mr. Roland Harings to become new CEO of Aurubis AG

Hamburg, January 30, 2019

In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Aurubis AG unanimously passed a resolution to appoint Mr. Roland Harings as CEO. He will succeed Mr. Jürgen Schachler, who will leave the company when his contract expires on June 30, 2019. Mr. Roland Harings will assume his new position on July 1, 2019.

Mr. Roland Harings is switching from the position of CEO of MKM Mansfelder Kupfer und Messing GmbH to Aurubis AG.


Contact:
Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel
Leader Legal Affairs
E-Mail: c.frenzel@aurubis.com
Tel: +49 40 78 83 30 44

30-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

771135  30-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771135&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURUBIS
12:05pAURUBIS AG : Mr. Roland Harings to become new CEO of Aurubis AG
EQ
01/07AURUBIS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
01/07AURUBIS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
2018AURUBIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
2018AURUBIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
2018AURUBIS : ups dividend, expects fall in earnings this year
RE
2018AURUBIS : recommends another dividend increase after very successful fiscal year
PU
2018AURUBIS AG : Change in Executive Board chairmanship in mid-2019
EQ
2018AURUBIS AG : annual earnings release
2018AURUBIS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 11 350 M
EBIT 2019 301 M
Net income 2019 240 M
Finance 2019 287 M
Yield 2019 3,35%
P/E ratio 2019 9,38
P/E ratio 2020 9,01
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 2 141 M
Chart AURUBIS
Duration : Period :
Aurubis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 58,8 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juergen Gunter Schachler Chairman-Executive Board
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Verhoeven Chief Financial Officer
Ernst J. Wortberg Member-Supervisory Board
Fritz Vahrenholt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURUBIS10.18%2 451
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV5.16%5 246
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%4 716
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED19.61%3 273
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD3.04%2 932
GEM CO LTD--.--%2 406
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.