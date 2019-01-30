DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Aurubis AG: Mr. Roland Harings to become new CEO of Aurubis AG



30-Jan-2019 / 18:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mr. Roland Harings to become new CEO of Aurubis AG Hamburg, January 30, 2019 In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Aurubis AG unanimously passed a resolution to appoint Mr. Roland Harings as CEO. He will succeed Mr. Jürgen Schachler, who will leave the company when his contract expires on June 30, 2019. Mr. Roland Harings will assume his new position on July 1, 2019. Mr. Roland Harings is switching from the position of CEO of MKM Mansfelder Kupfer und Messing GmbH to Aurubis AG.





Contact:

Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel

Leader Legal Affairs

E-Mail: c.frenzel@aurubis.com

Tel: +49 40 78 83 30 44

30-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

