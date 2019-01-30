|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aurubis AG: Mr. Roland Harings to become new CEO of Aurubis AG
30-Jan-2019 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Mr. Roland Harings to become new CEO of Aurubis AG
Hamburg, January 30, 2019
In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Aurubis AG unanimously passed a resolution to appoint Mr. Roland Harings as CEO. He will succeed Mr. Jürgen Schachler, who will leave the company when his contract expires on June 30, 2019. Mr. Roland Harings will assume his new position on July 1, 2019.
Mr. Roland Harings is switching from the position of CEO of MKM Mansfelder Kupfer und Messing GmbH to Aurubis AG.
Contact:
Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel
Leader Legal Affairs
E-Mail: c.frenzel@aurubis.com
Tel: +49 40 78 83 30 44
