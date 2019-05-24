Log in
AURUBIS

(NDA)
  Report  
Aurubis AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/24/2019 | 05:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.05.2019 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Fritz
Last name(s): Vahrenholt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Aurubis AG

b) LEI
5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006766504

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.70 EUR 101750 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.70 EUR 101750 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


24.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51337  24.05.2019 


© EQS 2019
About