MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aurubis    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS

(NDA)
Aurubis AG: Release of a capital market information

0
11/28/2019 | 07:30am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG / Acquisition of shares for employee share programme
Aurubis AG: Release of a capital market information
28.11.2019 / 13:28
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement in accordance with Article 5(1a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016

Aurubis AG announced on 8. November 2019 to acquire a maximum of 25,000 shares in Aurubis AG (ISIN DE0006766504) in the period from 11 November 2019 to 28 November 2019 in accordance with Section 71, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act.

Due to the current lower share price of the shares of Aurubis AG, the maximum number of shares of Aurubis AG (ISIN DE0006766504) to be acquired is now 27,000. The maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the programme stays at EUR 1,300,000.00.


The acquisition of these shares serves the sole purpose of meeting obligations arising from an employee share programme of Aurubis AG within the meaning of Article 5 (2c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The actual number of shares to be purchased up to the maximum volume of 27,000 will depend on the development of the share price of the shares of Aurubis AG during the above-mentioned buyback period.

This announcement relates to the acquisition of shares for the employee share programme 2019.

Aurubis AG will conduct the acquisition in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 and the applicable provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.

The buyback will be implemented under the lead of a bank, which will reach its decision on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently and without being influenced by Aurubis AG in accordance with Article 4(2b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016. Aurubis AG will thus not influence the decisions of the bank. In so doing, the bank will be bound to the provisions applicable to buyback programmes of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Articles 2 to 4 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.

The buyback will be exclusively conducted via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. No orders will be issued during an auction phase, and the orders issued before the beginning of an auction phase will not be changed during such phase.

The shares in Aurubis AG will be acquired at market prices and in compliance with the volume limits stipulated by Article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.

If necessary and legally permissible, the share buyback programme may be suspended and resumed at any time.

Information on transactions associated with the share buyback programme will be published appropriately in both detailed and aggregated form no later than at the end of the seventh trading day after the day on which such transactions are executed. Furthermore, Aurubis AG will report on the course of the share buyback programme on www.aurubis.com in compliance with statutory regulations and ensure that this information remains available to the public for at least five years from the date of the announcement.

Hamburg, November 2019

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board


 

28.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

923837  28.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=923837&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
