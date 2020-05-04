Log in
Aurubis : Copper smelter Aurubis gets EU approval for Metallo takeover

05/04/2020 | 06:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Copper pipes are pictured during a double distillation at a distillery in France

Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis won European Union antitrust approval on Monday for its planned 380 million euro (334.28 million pounds)acquisition of Belgian-Spanish metal recycling group Metallo, the European Commission said.

The Commission said in a statement: "The merger would not adversely affect competition" in the copper recycling sector.

Reuters had reported on April 28 that EU antitrust regulators were set to approve the deal.

Aurubis agreed in May 2019 to buy Metallo for 380 million euros as part of an acquisition-led expansion into other metals alongside copper.

Metallo processes about 220,000 tonnes of scrap and recycling materials a year at its Beerse plant in Belgium and another 95,000 tonnes its plant in Berango in Spain.

Along with copper, Metallo produces a range of other metals including tin and lead. Its processes difficult scraps with low metal content.

Aurubis said separately it expected the formal closing of the takeover on May 29 and that EU approval on Monday was unconditional.

The main shareholder in Metallo is investment company TowerBrook Capital Partners.

"The combination is a key milestone in the implementation of our multi-metals strategy," said Aurubis CEO Roland Harings in a statement.

"Recycling is crucial for a sustainable society and, furthermore, is an attractive global growth market," Harings said. "Metallo's processing know-how and technical processes perfectly complement Aurubis' core expertise. Together, we will continue to expand our capabilities and capacities for recycling important industrial and precious metals."

The initial consolidation of Metallo into the Aurubis group will start on June 1 and is expected to be finished by the end of 2020, an Aurubis spokeswoman added.

European Union competition authorities in early 2019 vetoed a plan by Aurubis to sell its flat rolled products division to German copper products producer Wieland, arguing the deal could lead to higher prices.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURUBIS -2.41% 46.63 Delayed Quote.-12.76%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 10 824 M
EBIT 2020 206 M
Net income 2020 146 M
Finance 2020 39,5 M
Yield 2020 2,35%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,17x
Capitalization 2 111 M
Chart AURUBIS
Duration : Period :
Aurubis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 47,15  €
Last Close Price 47,74  €
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Harings Chief Executive Officer
Fritz Vahrenholt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bünger Chief Operating Officer
Rainer Verhoeven Chief Financial Officer
Jan Koltze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURUBIS-12.76%2 322
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION6.84%3 464
GEM CO., LTD.3.57%2 727
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.2.07%2 701
IMERYS-24.04%2 481
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.-31.41%2 129
