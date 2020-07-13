Aurubis : Michael Hellemann to become new SVP Commercial at Aurubis AG

Michael Hellemann (56) will be the new Senior Vice President Commercial at Aurubis AG from August 1, 2020. In this position he will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Roland Harings.

Michael Hellemann's responsibilities include developing and implementing raw material procurement, sales and marketing, the sales and marketing strategy, promoting sales growth, and managing Group-wide commercial processes.

Michael Hellemann has broad international experience in technology companies - both on the purchasing side and in sales and marketing. Most recently he was Head of Sales and Market Development for EMEA and Latin America at the high-tech materials manufacturer Covestro Deutschland AG in the CAS (Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties) division. In addition, the business graduate held various positions at Covestro (Chairman of the Advisory Boards of Covestro Elastomers, Covestro Specialty Film, and Covestro Textiles).

Prior to this, Michael Hellemann was Head of Procurement & Trading at Bayer MaterialScience AG and held several different positions - e.g., Head of Purchasing & Logistics - at the Danish healthcare company Novo Nordisk.

'We are delighted to bring Michael Hellemann on board at Aurubis and are sure that his broad background - with a personal focus on sustainability, earnings improvement, and customer orientation - will enrich our company enormously in the implementation of our important multimetal strategy,' said Roland Harings, Chief Executive Officer of Aurubis AG. 'We would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Hellemann already and wish him all the best and every success in his new responsibilities.'

Michael Hellemann added: 'I am excited and humbled to join Aurubis and look forward to developing, together with the team, a business strategy that inspires and contributes to sustainable and innovative solutions. In this process I am mindful of the importance that Aurubis' customers and suppliers have when it comes to achieving profitable business goals.'

Michael Hellemann is a Danish citizen and is married with two adult children.